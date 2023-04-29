Abby Doerr and Kaiea Higa each hit home runs Friday night to lead Oregon State to a 9-4 win over Arizona to open the season’s final Pac-12 Conference softball road series.

“I thought the team was aggressive at the plate,” said head coach Laura Berg. “We made some great defensive plays and were solid in the circle.”

After a quiet first for both sides, the Beavers (13-25-1, 4-14-1 Pac-12) jumped ahead and plated four across the next two frames for a lead they would not relinquish. Higa struck first with a solo shot in the second to set the tone for a strong offensive night. Doerr tripled the lead when her no-doubt shot to right brought Erin Mendoza home. The blast was the ninth of the season for the Coburg, Oregon, native. In consecutive at-bats, OSU padded the lead with a Des Rivera groundout and a Morgan Howey RBI single to give the Beavers a 5-0 advantage.

In the third, Oregon State batted around as they had six tally hits. It is the second consecutive game this season in which the Beavs have accomplished the feat.

In their half of the fourth, the Wildcats cut their deficit to just a pair after Paige Dimler homered on a 3-1 count with one away. In the ensuing inning, both sides traded runs to make it a 6-4 game headed to the last two frames.

After scraping across just one with the bases loaded in the fifth, Oregon State tallied three to keep it out of Arizona’s reach in the seventh. Grace Messmer’s sacrifice fly to left brought home Eliana Gottlieb, and Frankie Hammoude’s single brought Mendoza in. Higa put a bow on her Friday night with a two-bagger to left to bring Doerr in for the game’s final run.

Ellie Garcia (5-7) picked up the win after four innings of work where she fanned three, walked three, yielded three hits and surrendered three runs – all of which were earned. Tarni Stepto picked up the save after tossing the final three frames, striking out four, walking one and conceding a run.

Higa registered a 3 for 5 performance at the plate and also touched home twice while Doerr was 2 for 4 with a walk. The duo each were triple short of the cycle.

As a team, Oregon State knocked 15 hits – a season-best – and eight of the nine starters registered at least one hit.

The Beavers and Wildcats will pick up the series for game two tomorrow evening. First pitch from Hillenbrand Stadium is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on Arizona’s Live Stream.