Arizona State took game one of the final series of the regular season with an 8-0 win over the Oregon State softball team on Friday evening.

Abby Doerr and Des Rivera had hits for the Beavers.

Ellie Garcia (5-8) fanned six in six innings of work in the circle. The Chino, California, native yielded all eight runs on nine hits and a pair of walks.

Oregon State and Arizona State will meet again at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kelly Field. The game can be seen on Pac-12 Networks.