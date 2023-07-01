After leading the Oregon State softball team to the Women’s College World Series in 2022, Mariah Mazon thought her playing days were nearing an end.

But just a couple of weeks later she received a message from OSU head coach Laura Berg saying there was an opportunity to play professionally for Athletes Unlimited.

“I was just chilling at home and I got a text message from coach Berg. She said ‘Hey, would you want to go play in AU? They need somebody to play, a player got injured and they need another pitcher,’” Mazon said.

The Athletes Unlimited season is split into two parts and the league was already one week into its opening schedule, which was being played in San Diego, when Mazon arrived. She played well enough to receive an invitation to play in the second part of the schedule, which was in Rosemont, Illinois.

This summer, Mazon is back with Athletes Unlimited for the entire season. There are a limited number of roster spots available within the league and Berg said it is a testament to how hard Mazon has worked that she has earned one of them.

“The first year out of college is always the hardest because now you no longer have regimented workouts, being here at practice. Without people to hold you accountable, you hold yourself accountable and you are by yourself,” Berg said.

This is something Berg experienced personally as a long-time member of the U.S. national team and she sees Mazon making a similar commitment.

“She is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever known,” Berg said.

Mazon is enjoying the experience of playing for Athletes Unlimited. The league allows her the opportunity to keep playing and is also giving her the chance to get to know other elite players from around the country.

“It’s awesome. I love it a lot," Mazon said. "Everyone here is so welcoming and everyone wants to have fun and play the game. It’s a little different than the typical team for a whole year atmosphere.”

In Athletes Unlimited there are no set teams. Instead, each week three team captains — who are chosen based on performance — pick teams. As a result, there are no team standings but there is an individual leaderboard.

Mazon said it is easy to misunderstand what that means. The league is not as super-individualized as it seems because many of the points a player can earn are based on team accomplishments. Players get points if their team wins a game and even if they win a single inning.

A player who plays on winning teams can move higher on the leaderboard than another player who might have better individual statistics but less team success.

But the best part of the system is the way it builds relationships among the players.

“We switch teams every week, get to know everyone,” Mazon said.

This is the fourth season for Athletes Unlimited, which is playing its entire schedule in 2023 at its facility in Rosemont. The first half of the season ran from June 12 to 27. The second half will begin July 28 and run through Aug. 27.

One of the league’s key strengths is its broadcast partnership with ESPN. For Mazon, this is a big part of the league’s appeal. Even while she was becoming one of the best players in Oregon State history, Mazon didn’t know if playing professionally was a viable option.

“I just never thought, one, I would want to do it, and two, that I would get chosen to,” Mazon said, adding that the pro leagues she was familiar with did not attract much attention. “It was around, but it wasn’t on ESPN. It wasn’t all over social media.”

The development of Athletes Unlimited changed that.

“Having the opportunity to be here and play on all the ESPN platforms and be able to show young girls, yes, you could make this a career, if you’d like to,” Mazon said.

In addition to continuing her playing career, Mazon also made her first steps into coaching over the past year. She served as a graduate assistant at Holy Names University in Oakland but unfortunately the school, which dates back to 1868, was forced to close for financial reasons.

Mazon enjoyed the experience and is looking for another coaching job for next season. In the meantime, she will continue to focus on her playing career.

This is a key moment in the development of professional softball. In addition to Athletes Unlimited, there is a second pro league, Women’s Professional Fastpitch. That league follows a more traditional team-based model.

Berg thinks there is an opportunity to grow the sport at the professional level and thinks it would be best if the two leagues merged.

“We’ve got two leagues that are going on right now. I think they should combine. It’s splitting the attention,” Berg said, adding that she also thinks softball needs to follow the example of the WNBA which found stability by partnering with the NBA. “Get online with MLB, go play in minor league stadiums.”

For now, Mazon is happy to have a league where she can continue her playing career. Her family might be even happier.

“My family loves softball. When I was done at Oregon State they said, ‘What are we gonna do now?’ My parents, my cousins, everyone,” Mazon said. “It’s so easy for everyone in my family to watch the games and still be a part of my career. They love it.”