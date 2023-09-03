The Oregon State women’s soccer team drew Portland 1-1 Sunday after battling back-and-forth for 90 minutes at Lorenz Field.

McKenna Martinez scored for the second-straight match with a goal just 25 seconds into play. Martinez fired a strike from outside the top of the 18 past the Pilots keeper into the bottom right corner of the goal.

With the goal, Martinez moves into a tie for sixth all-time with 24 goals in her career as a Beaver while also taking seventh all-time behind 55 career points.

The Beavers put up six shots in the opening 45 minutes while the Orange and Black defense held Portland to just one shot to take a 1-0 advantage into halftime.

Portland leveled the contest off an own goal in the 64th minute. A ball deflected off the boot of an OSU defender to tie the game at 1-1.

For Oregon State, it marked the first draw of the season and first since ending the 2022 slate with a 2-2 tie against Oregon.

The Beavers (2-2-1) close their four-game homestand on Thursday against UC Irvine. The match will begin at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.