Oregon State fell to the Pacific Tigers 3-1 in a women's soccer game on Thursday night at Lorenz Field.

The Beavers (2-2-0) opened the scoring with McKenna Martinez netting her first goal of the season in the 40th minute off an assist from Helena Brown.

OSU outshot the Tigers 12-3 in the first half with four of the Beavers' attempts falling on frame.

Pacific (3-1-1) was able to flip the script in the second half with three goals in under six minutes to cap the win. Alexis Pashales added a brace for the Tigers with Jaida Nyby putting away Pacific’s final goal from the penalty spot.

The Beavers return to Lorenz Field at 3 p.m. Sunday against Portland.