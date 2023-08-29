Maddie Tetz has seen the steady progress made by the Oregon State women’s soccer team under third-year head coach Lauren Sinacola.

That is why Tetz made the decision to come back for a fifth season with the program.

“I’ve seen a huge growth. I think the mentality, just overall soccer play, has just been going up and it still is,” Tetz said. “I took my fifth year for a reason. I’m still growing.”

Sinacola has built an experienced roster. Twelve players are seniors or graduate students, including forward Regan Berg, who came to Oregon State this offseason as a graduate transfer from Ohio. The Beavers also added forward/midfielder Katie Godden, a junior transfer from DePaul.

Oregon State brought in three junior college transfers: midfielder Cassi James and defender Paola Figueroa, both from Antelope Valley College in California, and midfielder Rin Choi from Chemeketa.

And the Beavers added three players in this year’s freshman class: midfielder Mia Erba, midfielder/defender Claire Jones and goalkeeper Taylor Hannah.

“They’re bringing life on the field, off the field. They fit right in," Sinacola said. "The mentality’s been really good. A lot of them came as well in the offseason, so they were able to join us earlier … which is nice.

Oregon State (2-1) started the season with two road games in California. The Beavers shut out San Francisco to win their opener and then lost at Santa Clara. Oregon State won its home opener 2-0 over UC San Diego on Thursday.

Sinacola said she wanted to see the team be much more aggressive offensively against UC San Diego and the players did that, especially in the second half.

“We were able to get in the final third a lot more than we have in the last couple of games," Sinacola said. "We were even talking at halftime about breaking the final third, what are we actually doing dangerous? Are we finding shots? We’re gonna get there but what are we doing when we get there? Just that mentality shift of being able to create in that final third.”

That attacking approach came together against the Tritons when Lindsey Antonson and McKenna Martinez combined to set up Valeria Tobias on a beautiful goal. Martinez had the opportunity to shoot after receiving the pass from Antonson but instead froze the defense before sending the ball to Tobias for an even better shot.

Sinacola said it was a very unselfish play by Martinez, a two-time all-Pac-12 Conference forward from Richland, Washington.

Tetz had opened the scoring for OSU with her first goal of the season. Sinacola said Tetz has a habit of scoring timely goals, but her primary contribution to the team is her toughness.

“You know what you’re going to get out of Maddie Tetz. She’s a hard defender, she’s relentless, she runs things down,” Sinacola said.

Both Tobias and Tetz came off the bench against UC San Diego as Sinacola gave extended minutes to 22 players. It is early in the season and the team is still in the process of getting to know each other.

“We have some new players, some transfers, some freshmen, just seeing how everyone works together,” Tetz said.

Sinacola likes the team’s depth and expects to be able to spread the load more this season than she has in the past. That should help the team stay fresh deeper into a long season.

Sinacola also wants to reward players, whether they are starters or not, when they are playing well.

“Sometimes players have it and they’re having a good game. I think it’s just trusting your players. When they’re on, let’s use them. They’re only going to gain confidence if you give them the experience,” Sinacola said.

Oregon State remains home this week for games against University of the Pacific (7 p.m. Thursday) and Portland (3 p.m. Sunday). The Beavers open Pac-12 play Sept. 22 at Arizona State.

Tetz said the expectations for this season are higher than they’ve been in the past as Sinacola has built up the roster. Sinacola said she has always been happy with the team, but there is a sense that the players are now able to settle into playing their own style. The next step is to continue to improve.

“I think this year, there’s something really good about the fact that the last two years are starting to show," Sinacola said. "And now …we need to continue progressing forward.

"We’re not going to be playing our best soccer right now. We need to understand that … continue to grow and take each game, make the next one better, so we’re hitting our peak performance at the right time.”