The Oregon State women’s soccer team wrapped up nonconference play with a 0-0 draw against Montana on Sunday afternoon at Paul Lorenz Field. The Beavers will head into Pac-12 play this week on a four-match unbeaten run.

OSU (3-2-3) held a 16-12 advantage on shots, led by McKenna Martinez, who took aim on 11 attempts.

Martinez took the Beavers’ first shot of the match, unleashing an absolute rocket from 25 yards out that was blocked by a Grizzlies defender. The forward nearly found the net in the 30th, as she curled a ball from the corner of the box just outside the upper corner.

Martinez hit the crossbar in the 37th, and Mia Erba nearly put the rebound into the net as Oregon State made a strong press toward the Montana goal late in the first half.

Hailey Coll came up with a big save in the second half, smothering the Montana attacker on a 1v1 opportunity.

Aidan Brown headed one inches wide of the far post in the 76th minute. Martinez stung the ball on frame multiple times in the closing 10 minutes of action, but neither side could find a breakthrough as the match ended in a draw.

Coll made five saves in the game to notch her second-straight shutout and her third clean sheet of the season.

The Beavers will open Pac-12 play Friday at Arizona State.