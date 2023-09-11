The Oregon State women’s soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to three matches, as the Beavers battled to a 0-0 draw against Boise State Sunday afternoon in Boise, Idaho.

Oregon State controlled large stretches of the match, and out-shot Boise State 8-6 in the contest. The Beavers earned six corner kicks in the match.

McKenna Martinez nearly gave the Beavers the lead within the first six minutes of the game, dribbling the ball 40 yards before hammering a shot from the top of the box that forced a diving save. Caroline Duncan followed that up by nearly sneaking one under the bar with a rocket from 35 yards out.

Oregon State controlled the run of play in the first half, but the teams headed to the intermission scoreless.

Mia Erba curled a shot just outside the post five minutes into the second half. Martinez placed a shot on target in the 70th minute, but her effort was collected by the Boise State keeper.

Oregon State continued to press forward down the stretch, and a hard cross in the dying minutes was nearly redirected into the Boise State net. Neither side was able to create separation over the final moments of the match, as the contest ended scoreless.

Hailey Coll made a pair of saves in the Oregon State net to notch her second clean sheet of the season and the fourth of her collegiate career.

With the draw, OSU moves to 3-2-2 on the season.

The Beavers will return to action next weekend when Oregon State hosts Montana on Sunday.