The Oregon State women’s soccer team overcame an early deficit to take a 3-2 victory over UC Irvine on Thursday at Lorenz Field.

Carly Carraher, McKenna Martinez and Valerie Tobias all found the net for the Beavers (3-2-1). Martinez’ strike brought her goal-scoring streak to three consecutive games, and moves her into sole possession of sixth-place on the Beavers’ career goals list with 25. Tobias netted her second of the season, while Carraher’s marker was the first of her collegiate career.

Hailey Coll made a diving save in the first 10 minutes of the match to preserve the deadlock. The Anteaters struck first in the 20th minute.

Martinez nearly leveled the score just minutes later, as she dribbled through a host of defenders before forcing a diving save. Martinez took aim from distance in the 30th, but her effort was blocked by a UC Irvine defender.

Carraher netted her first of the season in the 33rd minute, redirecting a cross from Helena Brown into the net. The Beavers wasted little time adding a second, as Martinez used a piece of individual brilliance to put Oregon State in front 2-1 in the 36th. OSU headed to the break leading by a goal.

The Oregon State back line continued to hold firm in the second half, and the Beavers tacked on a third in the 70th minute when Gwen Jacobs had her shot saved, but Tobias was quick to hammer home the rebound.

UC Irvine pulled one back with less than two minutes to play, but OSU was able to close the match out from there, taking the win by a goal.

The Beavers will hit the road Sunday to take on Boise State.