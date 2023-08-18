The Oregon State women’s soccer team opened the season with a thrilling 1-0 victory over the San Francisco Dons on Thursday evening at Negoesco Stadium.

“I am extremely proud of the group’s effort tonight,” head coach Lauren Sinacola said. “We scored a great goal, and then the defensive unit sold out to hold onto the lead! I’m very happy we got the first win of the 2023 season. Now, we recover and focus on Sunday.”

The Beavers' first chance of the night came on the opening ball as Helena Brown made a run down the right side of the pitch, passing off to Lindsey Antonson who fired on goal from just outside the 18, forcing the Dons keeper to make a diving save 13 seconds into the match.

Antonson found pay dirt in the 18th minute off a cross into the box from Regan Berg that deflected off the San Francisco keeper. The sophomore forward delivered into the bottom right corner for the first goal of her Beaver career.

The OSU defense stood tall throughout the remainder of the match. The Dons looked to have a breakaway opportunity in the 79th minute, but a sliding attempt from junior Amaya Bautista to block the shot thwarted the attack and preserved the lead.

San Francisco’s final dash at tying the contest came in the 89th minute with the Dons earning a penalty after a foul in the box by the Beavers. Already with seven saves on the night, goalie Hailey Coll made her most crucial save in the final moments of the match. Coll dove hard right and extended her right arm to deflect the penalty and preserve the victory for OSU.

Oregon State made the most of their opportunities, placing four of six total shots on net while the Dons took 23 shots with just eight on target.

The Beavs return to action Sunday, taking on their first ranked opponent of the year with a battle at No. 19 Santa Clara at 1 p.m. PT with the match set to air on ESPN+.