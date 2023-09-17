Logan Farrington scored two goals as the Oregon State men's soccer team knocked off top-ranked Stanford on Sunday afternoon in a Pac-12 Conference match.

The victory wraps up a successful road trip for the Beavers (4-2-1, 1-0-1 Pac-12) as they opened conference play with a draw Thursday at California.

Farrington opened the scoring in the 21st minute on an assist from Tomas Bedouret. Stanford (4-1-1, 0-1-1) evened the match with a goal in the 30th minute by Jackson Kiil.

The game remained tied until the 81st minute when Farrington scored on a header off a pass from Fran Cortijo. The pass came from the left wing and Farrington headed the ball into the far corner, leaving Stanford goalkeeper Jack Morris no chance at making the save.

This is the third consecutive season in which Oregon State has earned a win over the No. 1 team in the country, with all three of those wins coming on the road.

For the game, Oregon State had nine total shots, five on goal, while Stanford tallied 11 shots with four on goal. The Cardinal had a 6-4 edge on corner kicks and both teams were called for 12 fouls. Both teams received one yellow card.

Oregon State goalkeeper Luis Castillo made three saves.

The Beavers will return home for a match against Loyola Marymount at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.