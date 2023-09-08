The Oregon State men's soccer team fell to Seattle University 2-1 Thursday evening in Seattle.

Vicho Castro netted his third goal of the season, a first-half tally that gave the Beavers (3-2) an early lead. The Redhawks were able to battle back from there, scoring twice in the second half to take the victory.

Seattle had an early scoring chance, but Javier Armas made an impressive sliding tackle in the box to end the threat. Castro opened the scoring in the 31st minute, capitalizing on some nice build-up play that culminated in his shot from 18 yards out.

Armas nearly got on the score sheet in the 38th, but his shot from distance just trickled past the left post and the Beavers headed to the break up 1-0.

Seattle equalized early in the second half, converting from eight yards out. Oregon State jumped right back on the front-foot, attacking the Redhawks net and creating a couple of rapid chances including a shot from Logan Farrington that slid across the face of goal.

Fran Cortijo hammered a left-footed shot off the post in the 62nd minute. Farrington followed that up by forcing a diving save from a tight angle in the 67th. The Redhawks took the lead in the 69th minute.

Farrington forced a diving save with a free kick in the 85th. Oregon State made a strong push towards the Seattle goal in the closing stages of the match but could not find the net as the Redhawks took the victory.

The Beavers will open conference play Thursday when they head to California.