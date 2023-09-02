Logan Farrington scored twice as the Oregon State men’s soccer team took down Utah Valley 4-1 Friday evening at Lorenz Field.

Farrington’s pair of goals brought his total to three on the season, as he continues the hot start to his Oregon State career. Arnau Farnos and Turner Humphrey also found the net for the Beavers, as Oregon State improved to 2-1-0 on the season.

Farnos nearly put the Beavers in front less than five minutes into the match. Javier Armas and Farrington both created scoring chances within the first 10 minutes of action, as Oregon State opened the match on the front-foot.

Farrington opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, redirecting a free kick from Fran Cortijo past the keeper for his second goal of the season.

Oregon State had a number of chances to add a second in the latter stages of the opening half, including Dante Williams forcing a difficult save from the Wolverine keeper in the 35th minute.

Humphrey got his head on the end of a corner kick from Armas in the 42nd minute to double the Beaver advantage. Utah Valley pulled one back on a free kick just before the intermission to head to the break with the score 2-1.

Utah Valley nearly leveled the score less then three minutes into the second half, as the Wolverines placed a header just over the crossbar. Farnos opened his Oregon State account in the 50th minute, intercepting a pass just outside the 18-yard box before putting the ball in the net to give the Beavers a 3-1 lead.

Williams very nearly netted a fourth Beaver goal in the 65th, but a fantastic save from the Utah Valley net-minder denied him the goal.

Farrington netted his second goal of the game in the 70th minute, as Andrew De Gannes played him in on frame with a ball that unlocked the Wolverine back line.

Oregon State controlled the game from there to take the win by three goals.

The Beavers will hit the road for the first time this season on Monday when they take on Santa Clara.