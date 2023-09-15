The Oregon State men’s soccer team overcame a two-goal deficit and a numerical disadvantage to earn a road draw at California on Thursday afternoon in Berkeley.

The Beavers trailed 2-0 in the 14th minute, and played the final 77 minutes a man-down after an early red card, but were able to rally to notch the tie.

Dante Williams netted Oregon State’s first goal in the 36th minute, before Logan Farrington slotted home the equalizer in the 62nd. Williams’ strike was his first of the season, while Farrington notched his team-best fifth tally of the campaign. Fran Cortijo assisted on Farrington’s goal, his fifth helper of the year.

Farrington nearly opened the scoring less than two minutes in, as he redirected a cross from Ellis Spikner just wide of the post. The Beavers were reduced to 10-men with a red card in the 12th minute, and the Golden Bears slotted home the ensuing penalty kick to take the early lead. California added a second in the 14th minute.

The Beavers pulled one back in the 36th minute, as Farrington’s shot from 25 yards out was saved, but Williams was there to hammer home the rebound for his first goal of the season. Cal took a 2-1 lead into the break.

Oregon State nearly leveled the score early in the second half, as Enzo Newman and Cortijo had back-to-back shots that were blocked.

The Beavers evened it in the 62nd minute, when a brilliant ball from Williams freed up Cortijo down the left flank. The Spaniard crossed the ball to Farrington who made no mistake from 10 yards out.

Oregon State continued to provide a threat down the stretch, but was not able to ultimately take the lead as the match ended in a stalemate. Goalkeeper Luis Castillo made his season debut, as he came on for the injured Jesus Sanchez in the 12th minute.

The Beavers will head across the Bay on Sunday for a matchup with No. 1 Stanford.