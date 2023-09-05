The Oregon State men’s soccer team earned its third-straight victory Monday, as the Beavers overcame an early deficit to take a 3-1 victory at Santa Clara.

OSU conceded a goal within the first four minutes of the match, but Ellis Spikner, Logan Farrington and Vicho Castro all found the net to give the Beavers a victory in their first road contest of the 2023 campaign.

With his tally, Farrington improves his total to four goals in Oregon State’s last three games. As a team, the Beavers controlled much of the game and created the bulk of the scoring chances — out-shooting the Broncos 15-10.

Santa Clara opened the scoring by knocking home a rebound after OSU keeper Jesus Sanchez made a reaction save from close range. Fran Cortijo came close to tying things in the seventh minute, as he smashed a shot off the crossbar. Dante Williams followed that up by forcing a reaction save shortly after.

Farrington struck the woodwork in the 20th, dribbling through a host of Broncos defenders before firing a shot off the outside of the left post. It was Farrington again less than three minutes later, but his shot from seven yards out was saved.

Sanchez made a diving stop to keep the Beavers within a goal in the 36th minute. Spikner equalized in the 40th, as he redirected a deflection from Farrington that crept across the goal line. The teams headed to the break level at one goal apiece.

Arnau Farnos found himself in on goal in the 53rd minute, but he lifted his shot just over the bar. Farrington found the net in the 58th minute on a hard shot that found the net from 25 yards out.

Castro netted his second of the season in the 69th, as Spikner set him up with an inch-perfect cross, following a pass in behind the Broncos defense from Javier Armas. The Oregon State back line was able to lock things down from there, as OSU took the two-goal victory.

The Beavers will take on Seattle U in Seattle on Thursday.