The Oregon State men’s soccer program got a nearly complete overhaul during the offseason. Coach Terry Boss resigned and former Penn State assistant Greg Dalby was hired to lead the team.

The roster was also turned over with just 11 players returning from last year’s squad. Three key players graduated — Adrian Molina-Diaz, Gael Gibert and Mouhameth Thiam — and more than a dozen others left the program. The most significant departure is the loss of Joran Gerbet, who was the 2022 Pac-12 Conference player of the year.

Typically this kind of change happens when a program is struggling, but that has not been the case for the Beavers. The team made the NCAA tournament four times in Boss’ five seasons and went 49-23-15 during his tenure. But Boss left to pursue other opportunities and that led to a series of significant changes.

Anchoring this year’s squad are three veteran returners who were voted co-captains by the staff and their fellow players: senior midfielder Javier Armas, junior defender Nicklas Lund and junior forward Ellis Spikner.

“The last six months there’s been a lot of change with the coaches, with some new players in, some old players out. I would say as a returning player, we see now who wants to be here. So we’re excited about building the team culture of players that are excited about Oregon State and what it means to be a Beaver,” Spikner said.

Dalby played his collegiate soccer at Notre Dame and went on to a seven-year professional career. After taking over the Oregon State post in late January, he was able to lead the team during its spring campaign. He said that experience was very helpful for the coaching staff and the players.

“Really valuable. Got my staff sorted, got to know the team. We got to participate in six games. We went six and 0, which is positive," Dalby said. "Once the game starts, you’re trying to win.

"But I think you need to be cautious with seeing that as a true indicator of a successful fall. But from a cultural point-of-view, evaluating the roster, recruiting, staff organization, I’m really optimistic. I feel really excited about what’s ahead of us in the fall."

The Beavers went 7-4-6 overall in 2022 and placed third in the Pac-12 with a mark of 3-1-5. Defense and discipline kept the team in every game, but the lack of goal-scoring punch was a problem all season. Oregon State scored just 20 goals in 17 games, an average of 1.18 goals per contest.

Dalby said Oregon State built an identity as a possession-oriented team under the previous staff and he wants to build on that approach.

“The team was built to play a certain way, passionate about playing a certain way, with the ball. So we will continue to make that a large part of our identity to enjoy having the ball, but have teeth to it, have substance to what we’re doing," Dalby said. "The whole point is to score goals so we need to be aggressive, be assertive, be ruthless in front of goal.”

As one of the team’s top forwards, Spikner is looking forward to playing in Dalby’s system.

“The biggest thing I would say is creativity going forward. With the new coaching style we value the ball just as we have over the last few years, but now once we get into the final third there’s a little bit more freedom and players are more excited to make stuff happen,” Spikner said.

Dalby also wants the team to be more aggressive on the defensive end. He was a defensive midfielder and his love for that side of the game carries into his coaching. He also thinks the transition from defense to offense can be a great opportunity to attack.

“The team has embraced that. We scored a ton of goals this spring from defending properly and going to goal right away, which was really fun to be a part of,” Dalby said. “It’s aggressive, it’s hard working, it’s really assertive. It’s thoughtful, it’s not out of control.”

Among the 17 new players on the roster are several experienced transfers Dalby expects to contribute right away. They include senior forward Logan Farrington (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee), senior midfielder Vicho Castro (Northwestern), senior midfielder Jacob Huth (DePaul) and senior forward David Alino (Dartmouth).

Farrington scored three goals Friday in the Beavers’ exhibition win over Southern Oregon.

Dalby said he coached against Castro when they were both in the Big Ten and he was impressed by his playmaking ability.

“He has the ability to unlock the opposition. Mature, experienced,” Dalby said.

He described Huth as a strong technical player and Alino as a tremendous offensive weapon.

“He can hurt teams bad. We’re really excited for him,” Dalby said.

Oregon State will play two exhibitions Saturday at Lorenz Field. The Beavers will play Western Oregon at 10 a.m. and Western Washington at 6 p.m. Oregon State will open the regular season at home on Aug. 24 against Florida International.