When asked if there is one kick during his career at Oregon State that he is most proud of, Alexis Serna says he can’t name just one.

But after spending some time talking about it, there is one kick that ultimately stands above the others. Before getting to that kick, however, let’s take a look at some of the kicks which stand out from his playing days.

Biggest regrets

Serna lists two games he wishes he could do over.

“Sophomore year there was one, the Stanford game, I actually missed three kicks in that game, the year that I won the Groza,” Serna said.

And then there was a home game against USC in his junior year.

“There was a 42-yarder in the fourth quarter against USC. I was 4 for 6 in that game, had the first one blocked, not necessarily my fault. But that one I definitely wish I could get back,” Serna said.

The Beavers went on to defeat the Trojans 33-31, dulling the pain somewhat.

“The Stanford one hurts a little bit more because we ended up losing, we just needed one more win to go to a bowl game. Those three kicks definitely stand out to me a lot,” Serna said.

Most difficult kicks

Two long attempts stand out in his memory as especially tricky kicks.

“The 55-yarder against Washington up in Seattle. That’s a long kick, bad weather. I didn’t really think much of it, I was just a redshirt freshman out there, gave it my all and snuck it in. So I was excited about that one,” Serna said.

That kick gave the Beavers a 9-6 halftime lead and they went on to win 29-14 as Serna made five field goals on the day.

The second kick came at Reser Stadium in a losing effort against California. He remembers feeling extra pressure because he had won the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker the year before and was just 1 for 3 so far that season. As he was going out to kick he was worried about being 1 for 4.

“The 58-yarder my junior year against Cal. Here in Corvallis the ball doesn’t carry that well out here and to be able to hit that and have room to spare,” Serna said.

His proudest kicks

These kicks all have something in common: they took place in wins over Oregon.

“We beat the Ducks three times and I had … big kicks against them in all three,” Serna said. “My freshman year I kicked five field goals and had five extra points against them, scored 20 points and we beat them.

“My junior year I kicked the 40-yarder in the fourth quarter which was the game-winner. Senior year, I hit a 41-yarder in overtime to send it to double-overtime when we beat them down there in Autzen. Anytime you can beat the Ducks and contribute to that, those kicks mean a lot.”

Even among these kicks, the 40-yard game-winner in 2006 stands alone because of the circumstances and because of the degree of difficulty.

The ball was placed between the hash marks, which Serna did not like because it made it more difficult to tell exactly where the ball was. In this instance, he lined up slightly off his usual spot which put the timing off between him and the holder.

“I lined up at eight yards instead of seven and a half. Got laces back in that kick and my holder didn’t spin it so I actually kicked laces on that 40-yarder to put us up to win. So that one was definitely a little harder.”