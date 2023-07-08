Former Oregon State kicker Alexis Serna always hoped that before his playing days were over he would have the opportunity to share a game day experience with his children. But his professional career kicking with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers ended before he had that opportunity.

This fall, however, his sons Sebastian, 10, and Lorenzo, 6, along with his wife, Julie, will get to share in the celebration when he is inducted into the Oregon State University Athletics Hall of Fame.

“This was the cherry on top of it all,” Serna said. “I get to share that with my boys, Sebastian and Lorenzo, so I’m excited to be able to share this award with them and with my wife, who has been through the whole entire journey as well.”

Serna, 38, is being inducted in a class that also includes the 2006 softball team, the 2016 softball team, former athletic director Bob De Carolis, and athletes Brent Barry (men’s basketball), Josh Inman (men’s rowing), Mandi Rodriguez (gymnastics) and Rachel Rourke (volleyball).

In addition, the ceremony will include football coach Mike Riley, running back Steven Jackson and wide receiver Mike Hass.

“I came in as a true freshman and got to see Steven Jackson in his final year here. Got to play a couple years with Mike Hass. Actually got to see him win the Biletnikoff Award and he got to see me win my Groza Award,” Serna said. “And then just being under coach Riley is a huge deal.”

But Serna said he feels a connection to several of the other inductees as well.

“With Bob De Carolis and seeing the changes here within the program. I was competing alongside with a lot of them, with the 2006 softball team, Mandi and I cross over, Rachel Rourke, so it’s been kind of neat coming in with this class. I’m excited about it,” Serna said.

Serna has worked at Oregon State since 2018 and is the director of Beyond Football and of Varsity OSU. More recently, he was named the chair of the Hall of Fame committee, so his induction was not a surprise.

“It was definitely awkward when they brought up my name. ... I was like, ‘Am I supposed to be in the room?’” Serna said. “They ended up doing the voting, I didn’t vote for myself or anything, but I was involved with everything else.”

Serna is fully engaged in the sports dad phase of his life as he and his wife shuttle their sons to practices and games. Serna has also remained active and is currently wearing a walking boot on his right leg after tearing his Achilles tendon playing indoor soccer.

But the transition to a post-playing career was not easy. He readily admits that he felt a great deal of pain after being cut by the Blue Bombers in 2010 and it took time to settle into a new career.

He found that at Sherwin-Williams where he worked for six years. Serna says he was very happy working for the company and would have been content to stay if not for the opportunity to come back to Oregon State. He was hired in the fall of 2018, just a few months after head coach Jonathan Smith.

“My big focus is ensuring that our football players are transitioning out of Oregon State well,” Serna said.

During his time at Sherwin-Williams he developed a focus on hiring and worked closely with the company’s human resources department. He brought those skills to his new position, helping players who were not moving on to play professionally find employment.

“I think getting your first career job, it’s one of the hardest things to do,” Serna said.

Part of the problem, he believes, is that athletes underestimate their qualifications. Because of the immense time required to play at the Division I level, they often tell him they feel they are behind their peers when it comes time to fill out a job application.

“All I’ve done is played sports my whole entire life. Why would anybody hire me?” Serna said. “One of the things I learned when I was at Sherwin-Williams is that I was excelling because of the soft skills that I developed here as a student-athlete.

"I just took what I did as a football player — working hard and paying attention to detail and all those other things — and I just put that into my career. I ended up having a lot of success with that.”

Serna has helped players find work in a wide range of fields and he says it is common after companies hire a former player for them to reach out to him and see if he has any more players looking for a job.

“People are constantly looking for quality talent. Student-athletes are a gold mine of quality talent,” Serna said.

While Serna is highly connected to the football team — in particular the graduating class — NCAA regulations do not allow him to go down on the field and share tips with the team’s kickers. But he is allowed to talk with them and share his experiences and encouragement.

He has had a front-row seat to the improvement in the team over the past couple of seasons under Smith and he has felt the change in the culture of the program.

Serna said that when he was first hired, the graduating seniors had been worn down by losing and no longer felt a great love for the game. That’s not the case now.

“You could tell they were burnt out when I got here,” Serna said. “So it’s been fun to see the years go by, that when these guys get done they absolutely loved their time at Oregon State. They loved their experience.”

Looking ahead to the Hall of Fame ceremony, Serna said he sometimes has a hard time believing it’s really happening.

“When you talk about those names of coach Riley, Steven Jackson and Mike Hass, to be up there with them, sometimes you don’t see yourself as that," Serna said. "You just see yourself as just a normal person. But it’s been cool to go in there with that class.”

It is especially meaningful to be inducted alongside a coach who meant so much to him. When asked if there is one particular lesson he remembers from Riley, he remembers the saying “Never blink.”

“Things are gonna happen, you’ve just got to keep moving forward. You can’t dwell on the past,” Serna said. “There were a lot of things I learned from Riley and I hope that he knows that a lot of us carry a lot of those on and I’m still teaching them to my children.”