Oregon State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes continues to improve and Tuesday was moved from intensive care to cardio recovery while hospitalized at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, California.
Barnes experienced a medical event Saturday night while attending a Fresno State awards event.
“I am so thankful for the incredible immediate medical response that I received Saturday night, as well as the outstanding ongoing care provided at Saint Agnes Medical Center,” Barnes said in a release. “I also have been blessed by the outpouring of love, care and support shown me and my family by members of Beaver Nation, the Fresno State community, friends and athletics colleagues from across the nation. Such support contributes greatly to the Barnes’ family and my own recovery. I look forward to seeing you all soon.”
OSU continues to ask that the Barnes’ family’s privacy to be respected. Those wishing to send flowers or cards of best wishes are encouraged to send them to: Scott Barnes, Gill Coliseum Office 137, 660 SW 26th St. Corvallis, Oregon, 97331.