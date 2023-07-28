Oregon State women’s rowers Giulia Clerici (Team Italy) and Evan Park (Team USA) both brought home gold for their respective boats over the weekend at the Under 23 World Rowing Championships held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

After taking bronze in the lightweight single sculls a year ago, Clerici captured gold in the lightweight quadruple sculls, racing in stroke seat for Team Italy.

“During the year, I made some big improvements especially in my mindset and I was able to use those during selection for training camp in Italy,” Clerici said in a news release. “It was a different process for me since I was in the United States for the whole season. I was able to make the team once again and I'm proud of my boat mates and myself for taking gold."

Team Italy finished second in the preliminary race for lanes with a time of 6 minutes, 40.51 seconds to place them in lane three for the finals. Knocking off two seconds from their preliminary time in the finals, Clerici and Team Italy crossed the line in 6:38.11 to defeat Germany’s time of 6:40.55 and take back-to-back golds in the boat class.

Recently named a CRCA second-team All-American, Evan Park sat in the five seat for Team USA in the women’s eight.

Park and Team USA solidified their spot in the Grand final with a time of 6:17.90, the fastest in the heats. Team USA went on to shave nearly nine seconds off their original time in the final, crossing the line in 6:09.14 to take gold. Park and Team USA finished four seconds ahead of Team Germany to take first and defend Team USA’s title in the women’s eight for the third year in a row.

“Going into selection, I was in the mindset of just trying my best and learning as much as possible,” Park said in a release. “As someone who walked-on to the Oregon State team almost two years ago, I never would have imagined winning worlds in the 8+.

"I can’t wait to bring my experiences and all that I’ve learned back to the team in Corvallis, but I will cherish the memories I made with my U23 teammates forever.”

Clerici and Park both return to the Beavers for the 2023-2024 season looking to lead an experienced group of returners and newcomers.