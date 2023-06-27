The Oregon State women’s rowing team will be well represented across the globe this summer as four athletes will vie for spots on their respective World Rowing Championship teams.

Evan Park will attend the United States Under 23 selection camp in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. This past season, Park rowed in the 1V8+ boat for all races, splitting her time between the fourth and sixth seat in the Beavers' top boat.

Muryn Greene and Charlotte Gregory will both train with the Great Britain Under 23 Development Team.

After sitting at stroke seat for the 1V8+ this spring, Greene kicked off her U23 bid at Henley Royal Regatta Tuesday in the Remenham Women’s 8+.

Gregory and Greene will join forces at the U23 British Rowing selection trials at Caversham Lakes, UK to determine World Rowing Championship boats. Gregory steered the Beavers' 2V8+ to a fourth-place finish at the 2023 Pac-12 championships and will look to extend her time at the helm with the U23 team.

After placing third at the Italian Championships, rising sophomore Giulia Clerici is attending the selection camp for the Under 23 World Rowing Championships for Italy, which started Monday in Piediluco, Terni. In her first collegiate season, Clerici was a member of the second eight, spending the season primarily in seven seat with two appearances in stroke seat.

If selected, athletes will attend the Under 23 World Rowing Championships July 19-23 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.