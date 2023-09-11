Six of Oregon State’s 10 remaining opponents are ranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Eight Pac-12 Conference football teams are ranked in this week’s AP poll, including the 16th-ranked Beavers. Oregon State will play each of them except for No. 5 USC.

After this week’s home game against unranked San Diego State (2-1), the Beavers are scheduled to:

Play at No. 23 Washington State (Sept. 23).

Host No. 12 Utah (Sept. 29).

Host No. 24 UCLA (Oct. 14).

Play at No. 18 Colorado (Nov. 4).

Host No. 8 Washington (Nov. 18).

Play at No. 13 Oregon (Nov. 24).

During his press conference Monday, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said the conference’s success early this season is not unexpected.

“Going into this season we thought this thing was going to be competitive, Pac-12-wise," he said. "A lot of talk about the quarterbacks, I think that’s shown up. Those guys are good players throughout the league. We know it’s going to be challenging moving forward. But again, it goes back to being locked in on this week and we’ll get to those guys down the road.”

Colorado, Oregon and Utah earned wins over Big-12 Conference opponents and Washington State knocked off Big Ten opponent Wisconsin for the second year in a row. Two Pac-12 teams lost close games against SEC teams as Arizona fell 31-24 in overtime to Mississippi State and California played Auburn close in a 14-10 defeat.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has transformed that program, leading a team that won one game a year ago to season-opening wins over TCU and Nebraska. Oregon State’s trip to Boulder looks a lot more interesting (and difficult) than it would have prior to Sanders’ arrival.

Defensive highlights

Smith was asked which defensive players stood out during the 55-7 win over UC Davis on Saturday. His first choice was cornerback Jaden Robinson, who has moved into the starting lineup this fall.

“I think Jaden Robinson has played at a high level in back-to-back games,” Smith said.

He also had praise for members of the defensive line who made life difficult for the Aggies, including Isaac Hodgins.

“Sione (Lolohea) played really physical, Hodge had a great game, Joe Golden, those guys at the line of scrimmage have been pretty solid,” Smith said.

Injury update

Oregon State played without wide receiver/punt returner Anthony Gould on Saturday and was also without starting linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. Smith said the current projection is for both players to return against San Diego State, but a final call will be made later in the week.

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Jack Kane suffered a high-ankle injury Saturday and may not be available.

WSU details set

The Pac-12 has announced that Oregon State’s game at Washington State will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. The game will be broadcast on FOX.