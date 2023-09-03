The Oregon State volleyball team closed out the Asics Invitational with a three-set victory over Boise State on Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-15, 25-16 for the Beavers (3-2). After dropping their first two matches of the season Oregon State has now win three in a row.

“(I’m) super proud of this team,” said head coach Lindsey Behonick. “It started from our block of training that we had leading up to these matches and we were hungry and not satisfied with how (the) Montana State (tournament) went. We wanted to get better and we showed it this weekend. We wanted streak well and streak some wins and we’re looking forward to keeping this pace of play up.”

Amanda Burns led Oregon State with 19 assists. The Beavers had a balanced attack on Sunday with Mychael Vernon tallying nine kills and Lauren Rumel finishing with eight kills. Megan Sheridan and Burns each had seven kills.

After splitting the first set’s first six points, the Beavers took control with five unanswered for their biggest lead of the frame at 8-3 behind an Ava Pitchford ace. When Boise State closed the gap to just a point, the Beavers rattled off another five consecutive from timely blocks from Aliyah McDonald, a Burns kill and some Boise State errors. Sheridan sealed the set with a kill from a Burns assist. In addition to her ace, Pitchford helped with seven assists to help push the squad.

Similar to the first set, the second started as a back-and-forth affair until the Beavers put together a nine-point outburst after being down 15-14. The Beavers sealed the set with a Burns block and a Peyton Suess kill.

The Beavers used two 5-0 runs to take control of the final set.

Oregon State will travel to Riverside, California, this week for the California Baptist/UC Riverside Invitational. The Beavers will open play against Nevada at 11 a.m. Friday.