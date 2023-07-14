Three Oregon State baseball players were taken in this week’s Major League Baseball draft.

OSU pitcher Ryan Brown was taken in the 16th round, 466th overall, by the Oakland Athletics.

The redshirt sophomore right-hander from Salem has pitched in 56 career games, all in relief. He has a 9-4 record and 3.90 earned run average, striking out 76 batters and holding opponents to a .231 average in 67 innings.

Brown has saved 20 games in his OSU career, which is good for sixth all-time at Oregon State. His 11 saves in 2023 are tied for eighth-most in a single season by an Oregon State reliever.

He’s a two-time all-Pac-12 selection, earning first-team honors in 2022. He was also a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association that season.

This spring, Brown had a 4-2 record and a 3.23 earned-run average in 30⅔ innings in 25 games. He struck out 34 and walked five.

Brown is the fifth Beaver taken by Oakland all time, and the first since Jake Pfennigs in 2022.

Infielder Mikey Kane was selected in the 17th round, 509th overall, by the Chicago White Sox.

Kane played in 59 games in his one season at Oregon State. He batted .281 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 38 runs batted in.

The sophomore from La Canada, California, was named to the Baton Rouge regional all-tournament team.

Kane is the sixth Beaver selected by the White Sox all time, and the first since Nick Madrigal in 2018.

Infielder Garret Forrester was selected in the third round, 73rd overall, by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Forrester appeared in 177 games for the Beavers, starting in 173. He’s batted .326 with 31 doubles, one triple, 26 home runs and 144 RBIs.

He is the ninth Beaver taken by the Pirates all-time and the first since Michael Gretler in 2018.

Volleyball

Head coach Lindsey Behonick completed the coaching staff for the upcoming season with the recent hiring of Becca Holtgeerts as an assistant.

Holtgeerts was most recently an assistant at Western Oregon, where she was tasked with planning practices, analyzing film, assisting with recruiting and coordinating team travel.

"I am thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to join the volleyball staff at Oregon State,” Holtgeerts said in a news release. “Lindsey has taken her teams to back-to-back Final Fours and opportunities to learn from coaches like her do not come around often. I am excited about her vision for this program and I can already see the changes that she is making here. I look forward to helping her fulfill her vision for Oregon State volleyball."

Before her time in Monmouth, Holtgeers served as a volunteer assistant coach for Cal Poly in the 2021 season. The Mustangs placed third in the Big West and saw three student-athletes garner all-league honors after the campaign.

She spent 11 months in the Sun Belt Conference with Louisiana-Monroe as a graduate assistant for both the beach volleyball and volleyball programs while she completed a graduate degree in exercise science.

Getting her start at the collegiate level for her alma mater, Holtgeerts served Pacific Lutheran as both an assistant volleyball coach and assistant strength and conditioning coach. She helped lead the Lutes to a pair of 20-plus win seasons and a pair of appearances in the NCAA tournament, with a win in the 2017 season.

“Her work ethic, organization, professionalism, willingness to learn, adaptability and volleyball knowledge makes her a perfect fit,” Behonick said of Holtgeerts, originally from Everett, Washington. “I’m thankful she sees the vision of where this program can go and is the ideal person to complete our staff.”

As a player, Holtgeerts led Pacific Lutheran to three NCAA Tournaments and a pair of Northwest Conference crowns as a middle blocker. In her playing days with the Lutes, PLU won 55 of 64 league matches.