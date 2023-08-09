Oregon State sophomore Damien Martinez has been named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to the college football’s top running back. The watch list was revealed Wednesday.

Martinez, from Lewisville, Texas, was a Freshman All-American in 2022 after rushing for 982 yards and seven touchdowns on 161 carries. He was named the Pac-12 Conference’s Offensive Freshman of Year and earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors.

The selection is the third of the year for Martinez, who was selected preseason All-Pac-12 by the conference’s media and is on the watch list for the Maxwell Award.

Ten semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award will be announced in November, with three finalists selected later that month. The winner will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show in December.

Martinez and the Beavers open the 2023 season Sept. 3 when they visit San Jose State. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m., and the game will air on CBS.

Women’s golf names assistant

Katie Kempter, who was a professional golfer for nine years, is joining the Oregon State women’s golf program as an assistant coach.

“I’m excited to coach alongside a good friend and someone with such a passion for the game of golf,” OSU head coach Dawn Shockley said. “Her knowledge, experience and work ethic will be a great addition for our program as we continue build off the momentum from this past season. We accomplished some amazing things as teammates at the University of Denver, and I can’t wait to see what we can do together as coaches.”

“I really look forward to joining Dawn and the team as they grow and build upon their continued success,” Kempter said. “Dawn and I were part of a University of Denver team that accomplished some amazing things. I am excited to lend my knowledge and background to this team, and help them create and develop their own experience that is meaningful and unique to them.”

Kempter previously worked as a golf professional at The Club at Admirals Cove in Jupiter, Fla., since 2018 and was also a golf shop manager at the Burlington Country Club in Vermont.

She competed professionally on the LPGA, Symetra and Ladies Asian Golf Tours and had nine Top 10 finishes during her seven years on the Symetra Tour, including a win at the Volvik Championship in 2015.

Kempter attended the University of Denver and graduated with a 3.61 cumulative grade-point average with a degree in textual studies. While at Denver, she helped lead the women’s golf team to four Sun Belt Championships and had one individual win, two second-place finishes and 18 Top 10 finishes. Kempter was a three-time team captain and was a member of the 2008-09 team that was inducted into the University of Denver Hall of Fame.

Academically, she was named a National Golf Coaches Association Academic All-American Scholar four times and was a member of the Student Athletic Advisory Committee three times.

Shockley and Kempter were teammates at the University of Denver all four years and led the Pioneers to 17 team wins with sixth- and fifth-place finishes, respectively, at the NCAA championships in 2007 and 2008.

Kelly Kerkvliet, who was an assistant coach for six years and the associate head coach the past two seasons, will transition to a role as a volunteer assistant coach with the Oregon State women’s golf program.

“I can’t thank Kelly enough for all she has done for our program,” Shockley said. “She was a huge part of building this program, and I will always be grateful for her hard work and the memories that we made. We are looking forward to seeing what is next for Kelly and are thrilled she will stay on staff as our volunteer.”