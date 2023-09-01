Oregon State’s hopes of rebuilding the Pac-12 Conference took a hit Friday as the Atlantic Coast Conference voted to extend membership to Stanford and California, as well as SMU.

That reduces the Pac-4 to the Pac-2 and removes the remaining major media market in the group, making it much more difficult for the conference to rebuild.

Oregon State University President Jayathi Murthy released a statement acknowledging the loss of Stanford and California.

“While not inevitable, this was one of several possible scenarios, and we are prepared for it. We will continue pursuing all opportunities within our control to preserve the Pac-12 or identify a new conference home for OSU Athletics,” Murthy stated.

Murthy and athletic director Scott Barnes held an online press conference Friday morning to discuss the situation. Both called it unfortunate but not unpredictable.

Barnes expressed confidence in the future of Oregon State athletics but did not downplay the challenge ahead.

“We need to absolutely face the reality that the revenues that we will be receiving will be less," he said. "And so our priority in that is what it’s always been and that’s to retain a very high level, vibrant holistic experience for our student-athletes. We pride ourselves in that, the services they receive, the competition they have and so we will focus on that as we move forward.”

Barnes was asked if there were discussions about eliminating any of Oregon State’s nonrevenue sports.

“Absolutely not,” Barnes said. “We retain 16 NCAA championship sports and men’s rowing, as well, and we are committed to maintaining those sports as we think about a path forward and conference alignment, whatever that may be. We are thinking about every single sport and how they align. … Each of our sports will have a home.”

As Oregon State leaders consider their options, Murthy said one key component is regionality. This is in part due to the desire to maintain historic rivalries, but it is also important in supporting the health of student-athletes.

“We deeply value regional rivalries that we’ve had for so many years and we are absolutely determined to preserve that legacy in some form,” Murthy said.

That indicates that Oregon State’s path forward will require aligning in some form with schools in the Mountain West or other western conferences. The other potential conference ally in this process, the American Athletic Conference, includes schools in Texas and further east.

AAC commissioner Mike Arasco said Friday that after considering western expansion, that was no longer on the table.

When asked if that commitment to regionality indicated a willingness to continue competing against Oregon, Barnes said it was too early in the process to know the answer to that question.

“We’re going to continue to look at our path forward and that includes what schedules will look like, not just in football but in every sport,” Barnes said. “Yes, regional rivalries and regionality of the footprint we’re in is important because it’s a health and well-being component for our student-athletes. So we will continue to look and see what our options are.”

Murthy and Barnes both were asked about the frustration Oregon State fans feel about this process. Some have argued that Oregon State should have made a conference move earlier in the process to secure its future.

Murthy said she understands the feelings but the factors weighed by the television networks throughout this process worked against Oregon State.

“Our options are centrally tied to being in a small town and not being able to deliver the audience, the TV audiences, that these big media contracts require. … That’s a frustration I’ve shared,” Murthy said.

Because of this, Oregon State’s best option was always to work within the existing framework of the Pac-12 Conference. This alliance provided the best opportunities athletically and academically for Oregon State athletes, and Murthy said she had no desire to be the one to end that relationship.

“Jumping from the conference was never the first option,” Murthy said.

Part of the issue, Barnes said, is that Oregon State is not in a position to publicly share details of the process. This vacuum is frustrating for those who care about the school’s future.

“We’re in a unique circumstance where we can’t share a lot of information. It’s … highly complex negotiations (that) are going on, and certainly everybody wants continued clarity," Barnes said.

"Know that President Murthy, myself and many other campus leaders continue to work on the right path forward."

While Murthy described the departure of Stanford and California as “regrettable,” she does believe there is some upside to the announcement.

Murthy added: “If there is a silver lining to the ACC presidents’ vote it is that it provides greater certainty and greater clarity about the road ahead. And so we continue to pursue all measures within our control to sustain the values of the Pac-12 and to create opportunities both inside and outside the conference.”