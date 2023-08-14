Former Oregon State infielder Joey Wong has been appointed as an assistant baseball coach for the Beavers.

Wong rejoins the program after two seasons as an assistant coach at Seattle University. He was most recently an undergraduate assistant coach for the Beavers in 2020 and 2021 following a 10-year career in professional baseball.

“Our Beaver Family is excited about brining Joey Wong back home to Corvallis,” coach Mitch Canham said in a release. “Joey has always done a tremendous job working with student-athletes to develop them both on the field and off. Just as we push our players to be champions in all they do, Joey does the same, and then some, as a professional. He performed at a high level to be known as a Beaver legend during his time as a student-athlete, and there is no doubt he will do the same as a coach.”

Wong played in 175 career games in a Beavers uniform, starting in 162, and hit .262 with 114 runs scored, 20 doubles, five triples and six home runs. He also drove in 80 runs and swiped seven bases. Wong helped the Beavers advance to the postseason twice during his career, winning the Men’s College World Series in 2007.

The Salem native went on to be drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 24th-round of the 2009 MLB Draft. He played in 817 professional games, batting .239 with 119 doubles, 16 triples and 20 home runs with 254 RBIs. He played in 130 games at the Triple-A level, most recently seeing action with Las Vegas in 2018.

He joined the OSU coaching staff as an undergraduate assistant in 2020 and helped guide the Beavers to the NCAA Fort Worth Regional in 2021.

“Our family is so grateful for our two years in Seattle with an amazing group of coaches, players, and staff members,” Wong said in a release. “It has always been our dream to come back home to the Beaver baseball family. We are blessed and honored by this opportunity, and committed to giving all we have for Beaver Nation on and off the field.”

Wong’s appointment is contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes.

Dixson joins softball staff

Erin Dixson has officially joined the softball coaching staff — to guide the pitchers — ahead of the 2024 season, head coach Laura Berg announced.

Dixson comes to Corvallis after a two-season stint with UNCW of the Coastal Athletic Association, helping lead the Seahawks to a league title and an appearance in the 2022 NCAA tournament.

“I’m really excited to have Erin on board and working with our pitching staff,” Berg said in a release. “She brings a new vision to the circle and I can’t wait to see what she does with them.”

In the 2023 season, the Seahawk pitchers were toward the top of the pitching stats in the CAA thanks to their 2.71 team ERA. Their aces — Janel Gamache and Kara Hammock — were strong in the circle and held opponents to ERAs of 1.93 and 1.98, respectively, last season, and attained all-league honors. Gamache added to her accolades with a CAA pitcher of the year nod.

During her first season in Wilmington, Seahawks pitchers combined for a 1.85 ERA and struck out a school-record 308 batters. She guided the first CAA pitcher of the year in UNCW’s history along with the league rookie of the year.

While serving as a student manager with LSU, she helped lead the Tigers to a 2017 Women’s College World Series. Dixson spent two seasons in Baton Rouge earning a master’s degree in Kinesiology.

A graduate of Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida, Dixson competed for the Tritons from 2014-15 and ranks fourth in program history with an ERA of 2.78. She sits in ninth for strikeouts (113) and sixth (24) in wins. At the dish, she logged a .308 average with 19 homers and drove in 62 runs. Her .571 slugging percentage sits at third in Tritons’ history.