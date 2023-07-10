Oregon State infielder Garret Forrester was selected in the third round, 73rd overall, by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Forrester, from Fair Oaks, California, is a three-year letterwinner and has appeared in 177 games for the Beavers, starting in 173. He’s batted .326 with 31 doubles, one triple, 26 home runs and 144 RBIs. He’s added 156 walks, which is tied with Adley Rutschman for the most in a career at Oregon State.

Forrester’s selection gives OSU at least one in every draft dating back to 1993. OSU has also now had at least one player selected in the first five rounds in nine of the last 10 drafts.

He is the ninth Beaver taken by the Pirates all-time and the first since Michael Gretler in 2018.

Five golfers earn honors

Chayse Gomez, Kyra Ly, Danique Stokmans, Madde Sund and Kelsey Webster have been named All-American scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA).

The criteria for selection to the team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics with the minimum cumulative GPA being a 3.50.

Stokmans, Sund and Webster were honored for the second-straight year.

Rataj named German captain

Sophomore men's basketball forward Michael Rataj has been named the captain for the German team at the FIBA U20 European Championships in Greece.

The tournament began Saturday with the round of 16 beginning on Wednesday, leading up to the final on Sunday. All contests will take place in Heraklion, on the island of Crete.

The 16-team field is split into four groups for the first round of play. Joining Germany in Group D are Iceland, France and Slovenia.

Rataj has represented Germany at the U15, U16, U18 and U20 levels. Most recently, the Augsburg native took part in the 2022 edition of the U20 European Championships. He averaged 7.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game at that event, playing in all seven of Germany’s contests.

During his freshman campaign at Oregon State, Rataj saw action in all 32 games, making 16 starts.

Softball adds new assistant

Softball coach Laura Berg has announced the addition of Matt Lisle to the coaching staff.

Lisle comes to Corvallis with years of experience in collegiate softball and baseball as well as in Major League Baseball. He will work primarily with the Beavers’ hitters and fielders.

Lisle was the 2023 Bay Valley Conference coach of the year with the Los Medanos (California) baseball team. Under his leadership, the Mustangs won a school-record 33 games and made an appearance in a super regional.

In the 2022 season, Lisle helped guide the University of San Francisco baseball squad to a West Coast Conference tournament appearance that led the league in doubles, extra base hits and home runs.

During the shortened 2020 softball season, Lisle helped lead Fresno State to quite the turnaround. The Bulldogs’ offense ranked in the top 10 in several categories and led the Mountain West in numerous statistics and helped knock off second-ranked Texas for their first top-five win in a decade. Fresno State saw its RPI increase dramatically from 89 to 12 in a three-year stretch.