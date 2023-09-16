Oregon State relied on some offensive trickery and a stout defense to take a 26-9 victory over San Diego State on Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium.

After opening the season with blowout wins over San Jose State and UC Davis, the 16th-ranked Beavers (3-0) had to grind out a physical victory over the Aztecs (2-2).

Oregon State held a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter on field goals by Atticus Sappington. After the defense forced a San Diego State punt, the Beavers took over at their own 20-yard line and moved the ball down the field quickly. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed a 31-yard pass to tight end Jack Velling and a 35-yard pass to receiver Rhewa Munyagi Jr.

With a first-and-goal at the San Diego State 3-yard line, Uiagalalei rolled to his right and threw the ball across the field to Gray, who had drifted back several yards from the line of scrimmage. There wasn’t a defender within 10 yards of Gray, who strolled into the end zone for the first touchdown by an OSU offensive lineman since at least 1996.

Because the throw was a lateral, the play went into the record books as a 3-yard run by Gray. The redshirt-junior said he had to battle his nerves after the play was called.

“I got in my stance, went to put my mouthpiece in and my hands were shaking,” said Gray.

The play gave the Beavers a 12-0 lead which held until San Diego State got on the board with a 52-yard field goal by Jack Browning late in the half.

The Beavers extended their lead in the third quarter on a seven-play, 84-yard scoring drive in the third quarter to push their lead to 19-3. Uiagalelei finished that drive with a 1-yard scoring run.

But the Aztecs battled to stay in the game. San Diego State closed the deficit to 19-9 on a touchdown run by Jaylon Armstead. The Aztecs had the opportunity to make it a one-score game with a two-point conversion, but OSU safety Kitan Oladapo made an open field-tackle just shy of the end zone to preserve the Beavers’ 10-point lead.

On Oregon State’s next play, wideout Anthony Gould took a screen pass from Uiagalalei and sprinted 75 yards for the game-sealing touchdown.

Uiagalelei finished 14-of-30 passing for 284 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Damien Martinez ran for 102 yards on 15 carries.

The OSU defense recorded six sacks, led by Andrew Chatfield Jr., who had two. Safety Akili Arnold had a fourth-quarter interception to help close out the victory.

Oregon State will open Pac-12 Conference play next Saturday against Washington State. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FOX.