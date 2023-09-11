Oregon State has dominated Big Sky opponents under head coach Jonathan Smith and that continued with a 55-7 home win over UC Davis on Saturday night.

The game provided an opportunity for the 16th-ranked Beavers (2-0) to tighten up their play before the schedule gets more difficult, starting with Saturday’s home game against San Diego State (2-1).

In some ways, this was a difficult game to review. Oregon State’s talent advantage on the offensive line and skill positions allowed the Beavers to move the ball at will against the Aggies. Running back Damien Martinez had a 100-yard rushing day on essentially two carries.

Keeping that talent disparity in mind, here are three thoughts on Oregon State’s victory.

Fast learners

UC Davis gained 47 yards on its opening drive of the game Saturday night. The Aggies gained all of those yards on the ground and the biggest chunk came on one play, a 38-yard run through the left side of the line.

That play got the attention of the Oregon State defense and for the rest of the first half UC Davis accomplished almost nothing offensively. The Aggies gained 16 total yards on their next 27 offensive plays and went into the break with just 63 yards of total offense.

Oregon State linebacker John McCartan said the UC Davis offense relies heavily on misdirection.

“Trying to catch you looking the wrong way, going the wrong way, but if you just stay true to your keys and do what our coaches are teaching it will all play out,” McCartan said.

Once the Oregon State defense got on the same page, that misdirection was no longer effective.

In one stretch of the first half, Oregon State's defense forced UC Davis into five consecutive negative plays. Defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins recorded a tackle for a loss on three consecutive offensive plays by the Aggies. On the next snap, James Rawls forced a fumble on a handoff leading to a 14-yard loss. That was followed by linebackers Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Melvin Jordan Jr. combining on a tackle in the backfield.

For the game, the Beavers had 12 tackles for loss including sacks by Sione Lolohea, Takari Hickle and Hodgins. All of that negative yardage helped limit the Aggies to 169 yards of total offense in the contest.

Special teams deliver

Oregon State was without primary punt returner Anthony Gould due to injury and Silas Bolden took on that responsibility. On his first return, Bolden fielded the punt in the middle of the field and found space down the right sideline for a 20-yard gain.

He did even better on his next return. Bolden fielded the low punt near the left sideline and had a UC Davis defender directly in front of him. Bolden sprinted to his right and gave up ground as he ran away from multiple Aggies on his way to the far sideline. Bolden then cut back to the middle of the field and at that point it was clear he was going all the way.

Bolden’s speed and elusiveness were key to the play, and his teammates did a great job of avoiding any penalties for an illegal block. Multiple OSU players pulled up short rather than running through the back of an Aggie. That discipline allowed the play to stand witout a flag.

One of the primary mistakes by Oregon State in their season-opener against San Jose State was on a blocked punt. That group performed very well against UC Davis. Josh Green punted three times, averaging 45 yards per attempt, and the Aggies lost a total of three yards on their returns.

Oregon State’s trickiest punt came in the first quarter when UC Davis pinned the Beavers deep in their own territory. Green had to catch the snap deep in the end zone and the Aggies had a chance to set their offense up with good field position. Green punted the ball to midfield and Jaden Robinson made an excellent tackle at the spot of the catch.

Kicker Atticus Sappington continued his strong start to the season, making all seven of his extra-point attempts and field goals from 40 and 28 yards.

Reser Stadium’s debut

Much of the focus for Saturday’s game was on the grand opening of the renovated stadium. Fans were able to enjoy all of the amenities they have been reading about for the past two years as the west side was being reconstructed.

In the 90 minutes leading up to kickoff, Beaver Street was jam packed with fans trying out all of the new food options. For the first time, fans were able to walk around the entire stadium and they took advantage of the opportunity.

In particular, fans whose east-side seats faced directly into the hot afternoon sun said they were happy to have the ability to order food and drinks and then enjoy the shade on the west side until kickoff.

After kickoff, fans and players enjoyed the stadium’s new light-show capabilities. This system brings Reser Stadium in line with other top facilities around the country.

On a practical level, the new locker room for visiting teams simplifies game day operations for OSU staff and fans. In the past, the sidewalk on the north side of the stadium would have to be blocked for a period of time prior to the game so visiting players and coaches could walk from Gill Coliseum into the stadium. That is no longer necessary, allowing fans to walk freely around the stadium as they take part in all of the pre-game festivities.