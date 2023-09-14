Oregon State and San Diego State last met on a football field in 2014 with the Beavers taking a 28-7 victory.

Unless something unexpected happens with Oregon State athletics, these two teams will be meeting much more regularly in the future. Under any scenario in which Oregon State partners with the top remaining teams in the west — whether in a rebuilt Pac-12 Conference or under the umbrella of the Mountain West Conference — the Aztecs seem certain to be one of the Beavers’ new rivals.

So Saturday’s meeting at Reser Stadium is an early opportunity for Oregon State fans to check out the competition.

But Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith isn’t ready to look that far ahead quite yet. He said he is focused on the game this week.

“We’re gonna play at 12:30 in Reser,” Smith. “Gotta lot of respect for them. West Coast football, current Mountain West teams … those guys are competitive and have beaten … Pac-12 teams multiple times in the past few years. So that’s what we’re thinking about.”

San Diego State (2-1) opened the season with wins over Ohio and Idaho State before losing last Saturday to UCLA 35-10.

Smith said the Aztecs had an opportunity to get back in the game in the third quarter against UCLA after recovering a fumble inside the 1-yard line. But San Diego State quarterback Jalen Mayden threw an interception in the end zone.

“I think that game’s a little bit different after that,” Smith said.

That was one of three interceptions Mayden threw against the Bruins. For the game, Mayden completed 19 of 37 pass attempts for 196 yards and a touchdown. The Aztecs didn’t have much more success on the ground, gaining 63 yards on 33 attempts (1.9 yards per carry).

UCLA ran up 550 yards of total offense against the Aztecs, split almost equally between passing (296 yards) and running (254 yards).

But Smith doesn’t think his team will underestimate San Diego State, which has size and talent on both the offensive and defensive lines.

“They can go toe-to-toe physically, line of scrimmage, both sides, with really anybody. And so they’ve got our respect and attention there. Schematically, defensively they give you a lot. Movement at the line of scrimmage, pressure package, challenge you on the back end. That’s what we’ve seen on tape,” Smith said.

One player who stands out on the San Diego State offensive line is 6-foot-3, 305-pound offensive lineman Cade Bennett. He was one of four Aztecs named to the Mountain West preseason all-conference team, along with tight end Mark Redman, linebacker Cody Moon and punter Jack Browning.

The 16th-ranked Beavers (2-0) are coming off dominant wins over San Jose State and UC Davis.

New starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been extremely efficient, completing 28 of 38 passes (74%) for 346 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. Sophomore running back Damien Martinez has made the most of limited carries, averaging just under 10 yards per carry on 25 attempts over two games.

The OSU coaching staff has taken advantage of these lopsided wins to get a lot of players on the field.

“I was pleased, really, with the second half. A lot of guys played, they got in the game which was awesome to see. In a program, you’ve got a lot of guys that practice and so for them to get an opportunity to get out there and play was great,” Smith said.

Freshman quarterback Aidan Chiles got to play the entire second half against UC Davis. Over these first two games Chiles has come off the bench and completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

Chiles’ touchdown pass against UC Davis was completed to tight end Riley Sharp, the first career touchdown for Sharp, who moved over to offense from defense during the offseason.

Rhewa Munyagi Jr., a redshirt senior, also caught his first career touchdown pass against UC Davis.

For Sharp, the touchdown was confirmation he made the right decision to change positions.

“Making the switch was all about becoming whatever role I needed to be for the program. It allowed me to get a new experience, a new opportunity here,” Sharp said, adding that scoring a touchdown was “surreal.”

“It felt great. I feel like I kind of blanked out after I scored. It’s a lot to take in and realize that it actually happened.”