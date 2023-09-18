The Pac-2 championship game.

That is the catchy nickname for Saturday’s matchup between No. 14 Oregon State and No. 21 Washington State in Pullman, Washington. It is a reflection of the nationwide interest in this contest between the last two remaining teams in the Pac-12 Conference. Fans of the Beavers and Cougars have banded together as their schools work to find the best possible solution to their realignment predicament.

But Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith isn’t interested in discussing the bigger picture surrounding the game.

“I think the meaning is really Game 1 of conference play. Want to get off to a good start," Smith said during his Monday press conference. "I’m confident to say I think both programs will play high-level football for the entire season. I know it’s gonna be competitive over there and obviously, ya, we’re trying to win the game. So those are the kinds of things I think about.”

Washington State coach Jake Dickert has taken a more outspoken approach to conference realignment. After the Cougars knocked off Big Ten opponent Wisconsin 31-22 on Sept. 9, Dickert said the result demonstrated that Washington State deserves to be in one of the Power 5 conferences.

However Smith may discuss the realignment question with the team behind closed doors, in public he has consistently maintained focus on this season and the opportunities this team has. When asked about their thoughts on the issue, players have followed that approach.

Smith did say Monday that he fully agrees with Dickert’s view that these programs deserve to remain in one of the top conferences.

“I think there’s a proven product, not just in football, but in all sports, that both universities’ programs have competed at the highest level, had serious success and that should continue,” Smith said.

Injury update

Oregon State redshirt junior Mikaya Tongue suffered a season-ending leg injury on a special teams play Saturday against San Diego State. Defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr. left the game with an injury but returned to action and Smith is optimistic he will be available against Washington State.

Wide receiver Jesiah Irish and linebacker John Miller were not available against San Diego but Smith said both are making progress and could return this week.

Notes

Joshua Gray was named the Pac-12 Conference's offensive lineman of the week after scoring a touchdown in the win over the Aztecs. … The previous OSU offensive lineman to score a touchdown has been identified: Fletcher Keister scored on a fumble recovery in 1992. … Smith opened his press conference by congratulating men’s soccer coach Greg Dalby and his team for their 2-1 upset of top-ranked Stanford on Sunday.