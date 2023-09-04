The DJ Uiagalelei era got off to a rousing start Sunday. The Clemson transfer accounted for five touchdowns — three passing and two running — in his Oregon State debut.

The 18th-ranked Beavers earned a 42-17 win at San Jose State and the performance was more impressive than the final score indicates as the Beavers led 28-3 going into the fourth quarter. Following are three thoughts on a solid all-around performance by Oregon State, which will have a short week to prepare for its home opener Saturday against UC Davis.

Uiagalelei impresses

Uiagalelei wasn’t perfect on Sunday. He was inaccurate on a couple of throws and he failed to recognize a corner blitz in the third quarter that led to the Spartans’ only sack.

But there wasn’t much else to criticize even though Uiagalelei was playing his first game in a new offensive system. He seemed in complete control and the Beavers didn’t commit any turnovers. On the whole he was extremely accurate, completing 20 of 25 pass attempts for 239 yards.

“Thought he saw it well, played with composure, distributed the ball, got us in the right run plays," coach Jonathan Smith said. "Got us a couple protection checks that were critical on some throws. So without watching the tape I thought he was really efficient.

The Beavers didn’t have to rely on Uiagalelei’s scrambling ability against San Jose State and he had just one notable open-field run, gaining 13 yards for a key first down on Oregon State’s first possession.

Oregon State did rely on him in two goal-line situations. Both of his scoring runs were quarterback sneaks as he used his large frame to push into the end zone behind center Jake Levengood.

One of the questions surrounding the team entering the year was how Oregon State would replace the production of Jack Colletto, who was often featured in fourth-and-short situations. The answer may simply be to call on their 6-foot-4, 252-pound quarterback.

Offensive line dominates

Smith was quick to emphasize after the game that a great deal of the credit for Uiagalelei’s success was due to the offensive line and running back Damien Martinez. The Beavers overpowered San Jose State’s front seven and Martinez, the Pac-12 Conference's offensive freshman of the year last season, ran for 8.1 yards per carry on his way to 145 yards rushing.

The pass blocking, with just a couple exceptions, was outstanding. Uiagalelei worked in a clean pocket all afternoon. One of the highlights of the game was his 31-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Noga in the third quarter. The Spartans went with a three-man rush on the play and dropped eight defenders into coverage.

“Offensive line did a really good job giving me a lot of time. I think there was one play, I don’t know man, I think that was the longest I’ve ever been in the pocket. Coulda made a sandwich back there,” Uiagalelei said.

For an opening game, the Beavers were quite sharp. Oregon State did not commit an offensive penalty in the first half and for the game the offense was called for just one holding penalty and two false starts. It wasn’t perfect and Oregon State will face much tougher defensive fronts in Pac-12 play, but it was a very strong start.

Cordeiro contained

Oregon State’s primary concern on defense was San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. He was named the preseason Mountain West Conference offensive player of the year and he played well last week in the Spartans’ loss to USC.

The Beavers were especially concerned about his ability to extend plays and gain first downs running. Oregon State held Cordeiro in check, giving up just 26 rushing yards on seven carries. Most of those yards came on Cordeiro’s 21-yard scramble in the second quarter.

“I thought we did a good job of containing that quarterback. That guy is a good player," Smith said. "He got out just a few times. We were really concerned about that going in. So the plan of keeping him somewhat contained was a solid one and we executed it.”

The Beavers have multiple new starters in their defensive secondary — safety Akili Arnold and cornerbacks Jaden Robinson and Tyrice Ivy Jr., — and the group played well in its debut. Oregon State held Cordeiro to 143 passing yards on 32 attempts.

The Spartans didn’t have much success on the ground, averaging just 2.5 yards per carry. San Jose State running back Quali Conley ran for 108 yards last week against USC, but was held to 34 yards on 11 carries against the Beavers.