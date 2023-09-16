The first thing Talia von Oelhoffen did when she heard about the fire in Lahaina on the island of Maui was call her mother.

“Just checked on my family members and cousins that live there. My auntie lives on the other side of the island, so I was hoping she was OK," von Oelhoffen said. "And she was, so we were able to get ahold of her. She was housing a lot of people.”

A junior guard on the Oregon State women’s basketball team, von Oelhoffen has strong family ties to Hawaii. Her father, former NFL player Kimo von Oelhoffen, grew up there and started his collegiate career at the University of Hawaii.

“My grandpa (James von Oelhoffen) lives on Oahu and I have a lot of family on all the different islands, mainly Oahu and Molokai, but I have some cousins on Maui," she said. "So I’m just deeply connected over there. He has a huge family, grew up on Molokai and Oahu, so you know, we’re spread out everywhere, but a lot of connections.”

Her father still keeps a fishing boat on Molokai for use on his frequent visits. In the aftermath of the Aug. 8 fire, one of von Oelhoffen’s cousins used the boat to bring supplies from Molokai.

“He was kind of running supplies from island to island. So they were more helping out. Thankfully everyone was OK, but it was still really close to home,” von Oelhoffen said.

The fire was catastrophic. The death toll currently stands at 115 and this week the state announced there are still 41 individuals reported missing. The fire destroyed or damaged more than 2,200 buildings in Lahaina, most of them residences.

Not being with her family to help with the relief effort bothered von Oelhoffen. She wanted to find some way to assist, but the Oregon State squad was preparing for a trip to Italy which would run through late August.

For years, von Oelhoffen had thought about running a youth basketball camp for a good cause and she decided this was the right opportunity. While she was on the Italy trip she worked with her family and with her personal trainer, Bryan Edwards, to organize a camp.

As soon as von Oelhoffen got back from Italy she returned to her home in the Tri-Cities region of Washington and the camp was held Sept. 3 at Chiawana High School in Pasco. Von Oelhoffen recruited her basketball friends from the area to serve as staff members and more than 80 campers attended.

The event raised about $6,000 for the Maui relief effort.

“In the grand scheme of things it’s not much, but if it can change one life or help one person, I’m happy," von Oelhoffen said. "I contributed what I could. Not being able to be over there and help on the island was hard for me and I wanted to do what I could.”

Since the 2016-17 season, the Oregon State women’s basketball team has made an annual trip to Maui for a tournament early in the season. It has not yet been decided if that will be possible — or appropriate — this year.

Von Oelhoffen said that immediately after the fire she felt the tournament should not be held this year.

“Initially I was kind of against it because a lot of Native Hawaiian people kind of needed some peace and some time to recover and tourism, while it helps the economy, can be a lot,” von Oelhoffen said. “My main focus was on keeping things in the hands of the people and making sure that whatever we do is best for them. That’s my priority.”

Now she thinks the tournament, if organized correctly, might be a positive event for the community. The Oregon State team always takes part in a community service project on the trip and von Oelhoffen would like to see the team do something that directly aids Native Hawaiians and the families that are in that area.

“After talking to a lot of people on Maui and my family, I think it’d be good," she said. "One, for the economy just to get over there as long as we’re respectful. And then I think the kids over there just need something like this.

"So if we can make it free for the community and get a lot of kids there, I think there’s a way that sports can bring joy to people. And that’s not an opportunity that they get a lot, to see people at our level play. So I think it would be great to get over there."