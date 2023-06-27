All-American gymnast Sage Thompson has transferred from one Pac-12 power to another.

Oregon State added Thompson, who competed for Utah the past two seasons, to its roster for the 2023-24 season.

“I’m excited to share that Sage has joined our program,” coach Tanya Chaplin said in a school release. “With her impressive championship experience, Sage will make a significant impact on our lineup right away. Not only is she an exquisite gymnast, but she is also an exceptional person.

"We are thrilled to have her as part of our team and look forward to her contributions over the next two seasons as she calls Oregon State her home.”

Thompson competed primarily on bars for the Utes, with six appearances on vault. She compiled 14 scores of 9.9 or better across her two years, including a 10 in a dual meet with Minnesota during the 2022 season to guide the program to a record 49.800 on the apparatus.

“I am so excited for the opportunities that lie ahead at Oregon State,” Thompson said in the release. “I’m thankful to be able to join such an amazing team with incredible people.”

Last season, Thompson scored a season-high 9.95 on bars at Gill Coliseum for the first event title of her sophomore season, while matching the score during the second round of the Los Angeles Regional.

The Lehi, Utah native scored a 9.85 or better on bars nine times over the course of the year, including six in a row to end the season. In her lone appearance on vault, Thompson added a 9.825 against Arizona State.

During her freshman campaign, she earned second-team All-American honors with a 9.900 at the 2022 NCAA semifinals and followed with a 9.9125 in the finals. Thompson earned first-team all-Pac-12 honors with a 9.90 or better in half of her bar routines, including both routines at the NCAA Championships.

Her first career event title came against Oklahoma with a 9.925 on bars, earning Thompson Pac-12 specialist of the week for her first conference award.

Thompson’s signing rounds out Oregon State’s recruiting efforts for the upcoming season. The Beavers also added freshmen Olivia Buckner (Riverton, Utah), Taylor DeVries (Roscoe, Illinois), Mia Heather (San Francisco) and Sophia Esposito (Melville, New York).