Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey added to her medal collection Sunday at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Championships in San Jose, California.

Carey claimed the bronze medal on the vault with a score of 28.500. Overall she finished with a two-day score of 104.450 in the all-around. Simon Biles won the all-around, claiming her record eighth national all-around title.

For Carey, this is her fifth time medaling on vault at the U.S. Championships, earning gold twice (2017 and 2022), silver (2019) and bronze twice (2018 and 2023) over her elite career.

The Phoenix native just missed a top-10 finish on floor with a score of 26.450 to finish in a tie for 11th.

Carey now awaits a potential invitation to the 2023 Pan Am Games/World Championships Team Selection Event that will take place September 19-22 in Katy, Texas.

Carey has announced that she will return to Oregon State for her junior season. But because she will be continuing with her elite training in hopes of making the U.S. team at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Carey has said she will have to modify her collegiate competition schedule.

Carey does not plan to compete in the all-around this season at OSU, but will focus on the uneven parallel bars and the balance beam. She may also not be able to compete in every meet as she tries to balance her competition and training schedules.