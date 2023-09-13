True freshman Raya Nakao posted a top-five finish to lead the Oregon State women's golf team at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational on Tuesday.

Nakao, competing in her first college tournament, shot a 6-under 70-67-73—210 to finish in sole possession of fifth place. She had nine birdies over the three rounds and nothing worse than a bogey to lead the Beavers. She also led the entire field with 42 pars.

“It’s hard to think Raya is a freshmen,” Oregon State head coach Dawn Shockley said. “The poise and maturity she showed on the course this week was that of a veteran. She gave herself many opportunities today and unfortunately, they didn’t fall. That’s golf.

“But she never let it bleed to other parts of her game, and I am very proud of her for that. She’s competitive, she wants to win and you can see it in the way she plays. I can’t wait to see what she all that she does in her career at Oregon State.”

Oregon State concluded its first tournament of the fall season in 14th place with a 23-over 302-288-297—887 at the par-72, 6,354-yard UNM Championship Golf Course.

“We have some things to work on and will get to it before heading back on the road next week,” Shockley said.

Chayse Gomez was consistent all three rounds, shooting a 2-over 73-72-73—218 to finish in a tie for 24th place. She had a scoring average of 2.83 on the par-3’s, tied for the fourth best in the 93-player field. Gomez opened the final round with a triple-bogey but battled back with five birdies over the next 17 holes for a 1-over 73.

“Chayse was steady, showed great mental discipline and remained level-headed all week," Shockley said. "This is something she has worked hard for all summer.”

True freshman Rebecca Kim started her Oregon State career with a tie for 70th place after posting a 13-over 79-74-76—229.

After opening the tourney with an 81, Madde Sund responded with two 75’s to finish in 77th place with a 15-over 231.

Kyra Ly also played better after the first round, shooting a 17-over 80-77-76—233, to finish in a tie for 79th place.

Pepperdine won the 16-team event with a 14-under 850, while Veronika Kedronova of Kent State and McKenzi Hall of UNLV shared medalist honors with a 9-under 207.

The Beavers return to action next Monday and Tuesday at the Leadership and Golf Invitational in Seattle.