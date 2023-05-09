Oregon State junior Chayse Gomez shot a 4-under 68 Tuesday at the NCAA Westfield Regional. Her bogey-free round helped the Oregon State women’s golf team shoot a school record 11-under 277 during the second round.

It also helped OSU move into second place at the regional and take one step closer to earning a spot at the NCAA National Championships for just the second time in program history. The top five teams after Wednesday’s final round will advance.

Oregon State is now 13-under (286-277—563) at the par-72, 6,300-yard Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana.

Mississippi State (21-under 555) is currently in first place and holds an eight-stroke advantage over Oregon State. Vanderbilt (7-under 569) is third, Virginia and Tulsa (5-under 571) are tied for fourth, and Xavier and Iowa State (2-under 574) are tied for sixth.

Gomez started the second round with a birdie on the par-4 first hole and added birdies on the par-4 fourth, par-4 10th and the par-4 16th holes. She moved eight spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for fifth place with a 5-under 71-68—139.

Madde Sund shot a 1-under 71 with three birdies, and is tied with Gomez for fifth place with a 5-under 68-71—139. She competed at the NCAA Regionals last year and finished in a tie for 40th place with an 8-over 224.

True freshman Kyra Ly dropped in six birdies in the second round that helped her card a 3-under 69 and move 30 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 19th place with an even-par 75-69—144. Tuesday’s round equals her lowest score as a collegian.

Amanda Minni has been steady through the first two rounds and is tied for 27th place with a 1-over 72-73—145. She had four birdies in the second round after getting three on the opening day.

Danique Stokmans improved her middle round of the tourney by eight strokes and moved 24 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 33rd place with a 2-over 77-69—146. In the second round she eagled the par-4, 335-yard third hole and followed that with back-to-back birdies on four and five. After a bogey on six, she reeled off 12 straight pars for her 3-under 69.

Oregon State’s only trip to the NCAA National Championships was in 1998. This year’s national championships will be held May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 5 a.m. PT Wednesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com. Oregon State will start on the first hole at 6:06 a.m. PT and will be paired with Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.