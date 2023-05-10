The Oregon State women's golf team is going to the NCAA National Championships.

The Beavers put themselves in position to claim a tournament bid by shooting the best round in program history with an 11-under 277 Tuesday at the par-72, 6,300-yard Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana.

On Wednesday, Oregon State followed up with a 4-under 284 to take second place at the Westfield Regional. Overall, the Beavers shot a 17-under 286-277-284—847 for the 54-hole tournament. That is the third-best three-round team score in program history.

The second-place finish is the best result ever at an NCAA regional for Oregon State, which claimed the program's second trip to the national championships.

Chayse Gomez and Madde Sund both posted career-best three-round scores with each shooting a 6-under 210 to finish in a tie for seventh place.

Gomez had scores of 71-68-71 with 11 birdies over the three rounds, the second most on the team. She had a bogey-free second-round 68 with four birdies and followed that with five more birdies in the final round.

Sund finished the three-day event at 68-71-71 with an eagle on the par-5, 510-yard fifth hole in the final round and nine birdies over the three days. She was in red figures all three rounds at the regional, including a career-best 4-under 68 on the opening day.

True freshman Kyra Ly had her best career finish, a tie for 21st place, and career-best three-round score with a 2-under 75-69-70—214. Ly led the Beavers with 13 birdies over the three rounds, tied for the sixth most in a field that included 68 players.

Amanda Minni was consistent, shooting a 1-over 72-73-72—217 to finish in a tie for 26th place. She also had an eagle on the fifth hole in the final round.

Danique Stokmans finished in a tie for 35th with a 4-over 77-69-74—220. She had two eagles in the tournament, tied for the most in the field.

The last time, and only time, Oregon State advanced to the NCAA National Championships was 1998 when it finished in 16th place.

The top five teams at each regional advance to the national championships. Mississippi State won the regional with a -19 under 845. Vanderbilt was third (16 under, 848), Virginia fourth (15-under, 849) and Tulsa fifth (9-under, 855).

The NCAA National Championships will be held May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.