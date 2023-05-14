If Amanda Minni’s career as an Oregon State golfer had lasted four seasons or even five, she would not have seen her dream come true.

Fortunately for Minni, a career that was extended by injury and the pandemic will conclude with a trip to the NCAA National Championships.

“That’s always been the goal since I was a freshman,” Minni said. “We talk about our goals and we have short-term and long-term, but always, every year, our long-term goal is to make it to nationals as a team. And on my last, sixth year, we finally did it and I’m glowing, still. It’s so amazing. I’m so proud of this team and everything that we’ve accomplished.”

Oregon State clinched the trip to the upcoming national championships, which begin Friday at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, by placing second at the Westfield Regional last week in Indiana.

It was the best finish ever for Oregon State in regional competition. The Beavers placed seventh at the regionals in 2017, narrowly missing out on a trip to nationals as the top six teams from each regional advanced at that time.

For seventh-year head coach Dawn Shockley, leading the team to just its second-ever trip to the national championships caps a frustrating stretch of time in which the program was making progress but didn’t always have a way to prove it.

The 2020 regionals were canceled due to COVID and the Beavers’ hopes died in 2021 when the Baton Rouge Regional was called off due to bad weather. The top six seeded teams at that regional were given bids to nationals and Oregon State was seeded seventh.

Oregon State left no doubt this year, playing the best round of golf in the history of the program to post a team score of 11-under 277 on Tuesday en route to the second-place finish at the regional.

“Obviously, extremely special for our program, for our seniors. I think of Amanda Minni being here six years and getting this is really special,” Shockley said. “In this day and age of the transfer portal and people going all over, the loyalty that this team has and to see them have the pride in this university and the program is even more special.”

Minni arrived at Oregon State in 2017 out of Tsawwassen, British Columbia. She suffered a scaphoid fracture in her wrist early in her sophomore season and took a medical redshirt. The next season was interrupted by the pandemic and she was awarded an additional year of eligibility.

Minni said there was no question she was going to stay at Oregon State as long as possible.

“I love Oregon State, my coaches know I love Oregon State. As soon as they offered it to me, I said yes,” said Minni, who will graduate this spring with an MBA in supply chain and logistics management and HR management.

She has continued to improve her game and that progress culminated in a great performance at the regional as she shot a 1-over 217 over three rounds.

Madde Sund and Chayse Gomez each finished with 6-under totals of 210. Freshman Kyra Ly had her best career finish with a 2-under 214 and Danique Stokmans finished 4-over at 220.

Minni said Shockley told the players it was time to put it all together with a full team effort, and they did.

“Everyone pitched in, everyone had a really good tournament,” Minni said. “That’s how our season was going throughout most of this spring season. We weren’t having a consistent fourth and fifth scorer. So we had the top three that were pretty good, but we needed that fourth scorer. It took a while, but we finally clicked.”

Shockley gave credit to the players. She said Sund, a redshirt sophomore from Sweden, had a breakthrough tournament.

“This kid works her butt off and wants it so badly. To see her come out, she’s kind of been in our five spot, hasn’t had a lot of low rounds in her college career, to come out in this tournament and finish three rounds under par is really special and I couldn’t be more excited for her,” Shockley said. “What made this tournament special is they did it. We prepped them and we were there to talk through some things, but this was all them.”