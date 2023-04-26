The Oregon State women's golf team received its invitation to the 2023 NCAA Division I Regionals on Wednesday.

The Beavers are one of 72 teams to receive a bid and will compete May 8-10 at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana.

This is the sixth-consecutive time Oregon State has earned a trip to postseason play. The 2020 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Regionals were canceled due to COVID-19.

There are six regionals with 12 teams and six individuals at each site. The top five teams (30 total) and the low individual not on an advancing team (six total) from each regional site will advance to play in the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Oregon State finished eighth in last year's regional at the Vanderbilt Legends Club North Course in Franklin, Tenn. The Beavers finished seventh in Lubbock, Texas in 2017, their best-ever finish at NCAA Regionals, eighth in Madison, Wis., in 2018 and eighth in Cle Elum, Wash., in 2019.

The 2020 regionals were canceled due to COVID-19 and the 2021 regionals in Baton Rouge, La., were canceled due to inclement weather.

An Oregon State golfer earned a trip to the national championships three-consecutive years as one of the top three individuals not on a qualifying team — Susie Cavanagh in 2017, Nicole Schroeder in 2018 and Ellie Slama in 2019.