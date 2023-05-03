The Oregon State men’s golf team is headed to the Las Vegas NCAA Regional.

The Beavers were selected to the 2023 NCAA Division I Regional Wednesday as the entire field was announced on the Golf Channel.

The regional will be held May 15-17 at the Bear’s Best Las Vegas, hosted by UNLV.

Oregon State’s selection marks the 20th in the Beavers’ history, and seventh under head coach Jon Reehoorn. The Beavers are advancing for the fourth consecutive full season – the 2019-20 season was canceled early due to Covid-19. Last season, Carson Barry advanced to the NCAA individual championships after Oregon State advanced to the NCAA Bryan Regional.

Eighty-one teams have been selected for the 2023 postseason. The top five teams at each regional (and top individual not on an advancing team) will advance to the 30-team NCAA Championship May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.