Nicolas Quintero led the Oregon State men’s golf team on the first day of the Folds of Honor Collegiate, shooting a 2-under 69 on Monday in his first round of golf for the Beavers.

Quintero, from Cali, Colombia and a transfer from Barry University, picked up seven birdies enroute to a tie for fifth after 18 holes. The senior posted three on par 5s, including the sixth, 13th and 18th holes. He is tied for fifth after one round.

Right behind Quintero was sophomore Rylan Johnson, who shot a 1-under 70 at the 7,086-yard American Dunes Golf Club. He connected on four birdies, including three straight on the par-5 sixth, par-3 seventh and par-4 eighth.

Johnson was tied for ninth.

Alfred Raja was third among OSU’s competitors, shooting a 3-over 74. He had three birdies, joining Quintero on the sixth and 18th and Johnson on the ninth. Raja was tied for 44th.

Freshman Stanley Lin also made his OSU debut and shot a 6-over 71 to finish 69th over the first 18. He also birdied the sixth and 18th holes.

Mateo Fuenmayor was one shot behind Lin, at a 7-over 78, and is in a tie for 70th. He birdied the par-5 18th.

OSU continues action Tuesday. The tournament, which is being played in Grand Haven, Michigan, is being broadcast on the Golf Channel.

Folds of Honor Collegiate

Oregon State Results – After 18 Holes

T5. Nicolas Quintero – 69 (-2)

T9. Rylan Johnson – 70 (-1)

T44. Alfred Raja – 74 (+3)

69. Stanley Lin – 77 (+6)

T70. Mateo Fuenmayor – 78 (+7)