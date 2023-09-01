Former Oregon State letterwinner Nolan Thoroughgood has been named an assistant coach with the OSU men’s golf team, head coach Jon Reehoorn announced Thursday.

Thoroughgood recently completed a five-year career for the Beavers, competing in 115 rounds since 2018.

“At this moment Nolan is the perfect individual to help lead our program forward,” Reehoorn said in a release. “Having spent five years together, we know each other well and Nolan knows the ins and outs of Oregon State golf."

Thoroughgood, a native of Victoria, B.C., averaged 73.69 strokes per round during his OSU career, which saw him compete in 40 tournaments. He placed in the top three times, and tallied 23 rounds under par. Most recently, in 2022-23, he averaged 72.43 shots per round and totaled five rounds under par, including two at the NCAA Las Vegas Regional.

A business graduate, he was a three-time Pac-12 academic honor roll selection and he was a 2023 academic all-region selection by College Sports Communicators. He was also a two-time GCAA All-American Scholar.

Oregon State opens its 2023-24 slate Sept. 4 at the Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Michigan. The three-day event will air live on the Golf Channel.