Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes led a media tour of Reser Stadium Tuesday afternoon to highlight the nearly completed construction project.

But this was also Barnes’ first meeting with the media since the news of the Pac-12 departures by Oregon and Washington, who will join the Big Ten in 2024, and by Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, who will join the Big 12 in 2024. Colorado announced its decision to return to the Big 12 a week prior.

That leaves Oregon State, California, Stanford and Washington State as the only remaining teams in the conference and raises a multitude of questions about their future conference memberships and athletic funding.

Any hopes that Barnes would address those issues Tuesday were dashed before the tour began.

“This has been scheduled for some time and obviously the landscape has changed somewhat since we scheduled this,” Barnes said. “Today is a media tour of Reser, completing Reser, not a press conference for conference realignment.”

He then briefly addressed the issue, saying “We continue to work twenty-four/seven to put our student athletes and Beaver Nation in the highest and best position we can.”

OSU football head coach Jonathan Smith addressed realignment at the end of his media session following Tuesday’s practice.

Smith said he was keeping an eye on it but he has to keep his focus on what he can control.

“This is one of my favorite parts of the year is fall camp, getting ready for the season, diving into practices and meetings and seeing these guys work. So I’m enjoying that part and keeping my focus there,” Smith said.

The team has addressed the realignment issue in meetings. It directly impacts every player who has eligibility beyond this current season and Smith doesn’t expect them to ignore it. But he doesn’t think it is impacting their effort in any way.

“I’ve felt like they have been focused. And again, I’m not naive, to not think these guys are reading and wondering and all of that. And as we get information we’re gonna get it to them. But I do feel like the attention to detail from the meetings, to walk-throughs, to practices has been really solid. So it’s not a massive distraction taking away from things. At the same time, ya, they’re interested to see how it plays out.”