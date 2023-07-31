The decision by the University of Colorado to rejoin the Big 12 has once again put the future of the Pac-12 Conference in the spotlight.

With Colorado set to leave in 2024, along with the departures of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten, the Pac-12 will be reduced to nine members for 2024-25. There is also intense speculation that the Big 12, which will have an unwieldy 13 members next year, is intent on adding at least one more school and its preference is to draw that school from the Pac-12.

That leaves the remaining members in a high-stakes game of musical chairs, publicly committed to the future of the Pac-12 while privately focused on securing their own futures and not being left behind if the conference disintegrates.

Here are three thoughts on the Pac-12’s dilemma from the perspective of the immediate situation, the next two to three years and the conference’s long term viability.

The short term

Until now, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has been able to dodge criticism of his tenure by pointing to the mess left behind by his predecessor, Larry Scott. That excuse has expired. The failure to finalize a new media rights deal has had a catastrophic outcome with the loss of Colorado.

It is easy for Pac-12 fans to point to Colorado’s record of ineptitude in football since joining the conference and say that swapping out the Buffaloes for San Diego State or SMU is an upgrade. Even the official statement issued by the conference after Colorado’s announcement Thursday hints at the idea.

But a conference which is already losing two marquee members could not afford to take any more losses. And while it is easy to kick Colorado on its way out the door, this is a real loss. The Pac-12 has always prided itself on its commitment to athletics and academics and Colorado’s membership in the Association of American Universities made it one of the best fits in the western United States.

Colorado’s decision also creates even more questions about the state of the Pac-12’s media negotiations. Very few people have real knowledge of the financial terms being discussed but it is clear that whatever information was shared with Colorado’s leadership, it was not enough to make them stay. There is no way to spin that as good news.

Once that deal is completed — and it is hard to believe the Pac-12 would let this drag into September — will the contract be lucrative enough to keep the remaining nine schools in the fold? Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has not even tried to hide his intentions to lure at least one more Pac-12 school and if this deal falls short we could see a second departure, or more, before football kicks off this fall.

The medium term

If Kliavkoff can deliver a media rights deal that keeps the Pac-12 from losing any additional members — or at a minimum results in the loss of just one more school to the Big 12 — the conference must turn its attention to rebuilding its membership. From a football standpoint having at least 10 members makes it easier to fill out schedules in 2024 instead of scrambling to find an additional non-conference game at this late date.

The immediate question is whether the conference should aim for 10 members or 12. The argument for adding just one new member is that it doesn’t split the already-smaller-than-desired pie into additional pieces. If that is the decision, which university is the right fit?

Two months ago the assumption was that San Diego State would be tabbed to join the conference. But that situation turned into a fiasco after the school announced its intention to leave the Mountain West and was then left twisting in the wind after no invitation was sent by the Pac-12. The deadline has passed for San Diego State to leave the Mountain West in 2024 without paying a massive fee. The Aztecs may wind up in the Pac-12, but not right now.

The other candidate which has been widely discussed is SMU. The Mustangs are in a much better position to join the Pac-12 in 2024 than the Aztecs. Their American Athletic Conference buyout fee is much smaller but the truth is the private school would regard any amount as just a speed bump in its path back to a major conference. SMU has a long football history — one might say they were an early adopter of NIL — and has strong academic credentials. If the Pac-12 is looking for a plug-and-play option it’s hard to see a better choice.

If the Pac-12 wants to take the approach that there is strength in numbers, the conference may have to adjust the standards it has held in the past. The conference could raid the Mountain West for Boise State and Fresno State. If the commitment to academics remains a primary criteria perhaps the Pac-12 turns to Air Force or Colorado State. None of these options are a perfect fit.

The long term

If the Big 12 is the immediate threat to the Pac-12, the Big Ten is the long-term threat. Speaking at the Big Ten media day, commissioner Tony Pettiti said the focus is on ensuring a smooth transition with the addition of UCLA and USC. Taking him at his word, that would indicate that additional expansion is on hold for a couple years.

When this transition period is over, the Big Ten could conceivably decide it is just the right size — the ever-present desire to add Notre Dame notwithstanding. There have also been rumors that their new California additions don’t really want any tag-alongs from the Pac-12 and maybe that embargo holds.

And it’s possible the media rights math doesn’t support additional western expansion. One school of thought says that if the Big Ten really wanted to add Oregon and Washington they would have already been invited.

But in the long run, it’s hard to believe Big Ten expansion is over and outside of Notre Dame, the most realistic options are Oregon, Washington and perhaps Stanford. The loss of any of those schools would be devastating for the Pac-12.

Kliavkoff’s challenge is to stabilize the conference enough that any Pac-12 school receiving a Big Ten invite could even conceivably turn it down. Judging from the online discussion over the weekend, there isn’t a fanbase in the conference right now that would vote against a move to the Big Ten.

The conference’s survival moving forward depends upon making it through this short-term crisis surrounding the media rights deal, making smart choices on expansion and then hoping the new expanded football playoffs are a success.

The NCAA has approved a 12-team playoff for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. It is impossible to overstate how important this expansion is to the future of the Pac-12. If the playoffs provide schools such as Oregon and Washington a viable path to a national championship they might, emphasis on might, prefer to stay put.

Or they could look at the difference in income between the Big Ten and the Pac-12 and decide they have no choice but to leave if they want to remain relevant in college football’s new era.