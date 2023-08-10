The Reser Stadium construction project is 98% complete with just a few details left to finish up before Oregon State plays its football home opener Sept. 9 against UC Davis.

OSU athletic director Scott Barnes led a final media tour of the $162 million project Tuesday afternoon. The event took place just days after the collapse of the Pac-12 Conference and Barnes addressed that issue briefly, saying the administration was working to “put our student athletes and Beaver Nation in the highest and best position we can.”

The rest of the tour focused solely on the stadium, which will have a capacity of 35,548. Standing-room only tickets could push that to just over 36,000 for some games.

The renovation of the west side of the stadium will bring benefits to everyone who buys a ticket, not just those on that side. The concourse is now fully connected so fans can circle the entire stadium and take advantage of all of the new food options that will be available.

Michele van der Werff, the director of operations for the stadium’s food service, said there will be more local food options this year. Long-time partner Qdoba will have a presence, and they are adding service from Cheesy Stuffed Burgers and Schmizza Public House. There will be two Schmizza locations on the west side and one on the east side.

“It’s just a very exciting thing to be a part of,” van der Werff said.

The food offerings will include barbacoa tacos and gourmet boneless chicken wings. They are also introducing a new Colossal Caprese Dog which will be available at Beaver Eats locations throughout the stadium. Different versions of this item will be offered, including one dressed with macaroni and cheese, chili, Fritos and green onions.

The beverage options have also been updated. A sportsbar located on the southwest corner of Beaver Street will offer cocktails in addition to a variety of national and local beers and ciders.

All of these options are open to all attendees. The project also added three club areas which are available only to premium seat holders. The Coastal Club and Cascades Club are on the second level of the west side and are open to those who have purchased loge boxes and living room boxes.

The loge boxes are similar to the existing boxes on the east side of the stadium. The living room boxes bring the conveniences of home to the stadium with premium chairs with cupholders, televisions and a small refrigerator.

The Founders Club is the stadium’s most exclusive premium space and is open to those who contributed $1 million or more to the project.

Barnes said the premium seating is sold out for the upcoming season.

There are open wing areas at both ends of the second level which are reserved for group sales. Barnes said these areas have the capacity to serve about 125 people.

One goal for the stadium project was to have the stadium serve the university all year and not just during football season. That was achieved with the construction of the student health center, located just outside the southeast corner of the stadium, and the Welcome Center, which is on the southwest corner.

On game days, the Welcome Center entrance will be used by premium and club level ticket holders. The rest of the time, however, the Welcome Center will be the first stop on campus for prospective students. The university estimates that 10,000 students a year and their families will come through the center.

“It’s going to make a huge impact on how we recruit students to this campus,” Barnes said.