There are multiple position battles taking place at the Oregon State football team’s fall camp, but none have drawn as much interest as the three-way competition at quarterback.

Ben Gulbranson is the returning starter and he helped lead the Beavers to one of the best seasons in program history last year. He is vying for the starting spot with DJ Uiagalelei, one of the top transfers in the nation this past offseason, and true freshman Aidan Chiles, who made a strong impression in the spring even though he has yet to turn 18.

Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren thinks the competition is good for the team.

“I think competition helps every position in everything. … It forces you to be on top of your game every day from your position meetings answering questions, the weight room, in the offseason competing, everything you do around here it’s just going to elevate your level of play. Those guys have done a great job handling it,” Lindgren said.

Early in camp Gulbranson and Uiagalelei have had the most time working with the first unit, but Lindgren said Chiles will also have opportunities.

“They’ll all get some turns with that first unit, we’ll put them through a bunch of situations and we’ll see who steps up,” Lindgren said.

Uiagalelei, who spent three years at Clemson, arrived at Oregon State at the first of the year and immersed himself in learning a new offensive system. The Beavers do some very basic things differently than the Tigers, including the way they call in plays and their preference to have the quarterback under center instead of in the shotgun formation.

“I don’t think I’ve huddled since Pop Warner,” Uiagalelei said. “I think that was the last time I truly huddled almost every play.”

His learning process was incomplete during spring drills and his performance was inconsistent. But in fall camp he has looked like a completely different player. The timing and connection with receivers is much improved and he now understands how each play is supposed to work.

“I definitely feel a lot more comfortable than in the springtime. I feel like it’s definitely slowed down a little bit. Plays feel a lot more familiar. I see the play, see the signal, see it in my head a lot better. Visualize the play before it starts,” Uiagalelei said.

In his own way, Gulbranson’s work in the offseason was similar. He was obviously more familiar with the offensive system, but he focused on mastering each play so that he understood how it is supposed to work and what his best option is if it starts to break down.

He said that work has already paid off in fall camp as he is more confident making decisions during the play.

“As I’ve worked on my pre-snap in the offseason … in the back of my head I’m like ‘Alright, here’s my outlet.’ So when things do break down I can snap there instinctually. I feel like I’ve had a couple reps like that already in camp so far,” Gulbranson said.

Gulbranson has maintained a consistently positive approach to the competition, setting a tone for the quarterback group and the team as a whole. Coaches have praised his willingness to work with his teammates, which isn’t always easy when playing time is ultimately on the line.

“I think competition’s great. It brings out the best in everybody, DJ, Aidan, Dom (Montiel) and Travis (Throckmorton), we’ve got a great room in there and we’re all working hard together to put our best product on the field and win some games this fall,” Gulbranson said. “I’m just focusing on what I can improve in my game and whatever happens, happens. Just trusting the process.”

Head coach Jonathan Smith said the consistency of the passing game has been good early in camp.

“I think they’ve made some really good plays. You can tell the work they’ve put in in the summer,” Smith said.