A decision which has felt inevitable since at least the opening of fall camp has been made official: DJ Uiagalelei will be Oregon State’s starting quarterback for the opener against San Jose State on Sept. 3.

The news was first reported by Nick Daschel of The Oregonian.

Uiagalelei came to Oregon State after spending the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Clemson where he went 22-6 as a starter. He arrived in Corvallis as one of the highest-profile transfers of this offseason.

As could be expected, his transition was awkward at first. Oregon State follows a much different offensive system than Clemson and Uiagalelei had to get reacquainted with taking a direct snap from center instead of setting up in the shotgun as he did with the Tigers.

Uiagalelei said the last time he was under center was when he played in a Pop Warner league.

The result was an inconsistent spring camp. Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said all along that there would be an open competition for the starting position this fall. The outstanding play of freshman Aidan Chiles during the spring and the experience of returning starter Ben Gulbranson lent weight to the idea that the job would not just be handed to Uiagalelei.

Any real doubt about the outcome of that competition fell away early in training camp. Uiagalelei came out on the opening day and looked like a different player than he had in the spring. Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said Uiagalelei had one of his best practices since arriving on campus.

“I just think he’s much more comfortable timing routes with the receivers, where he’s not thinking so much, he’s just able to go out there and compete and play,” Lindgren said.

Throughout fall camp Smith noted Uiagalelei’s progress, but he always followed up with praise for the work being done by Gulbranson and Chiles. Smith was firm in his belief that the competition would benefit the team and help all three quarterbacks be ready for whatever unfolds this season.