Oregon State doesn’t have a tight end on the roster who is as much of a threat as Luke Musgrave was on last year’s team. Musgrave has moved on, taking his elite speed to the Green Bay Packers.

Instead, the Beavers have a group of tight ends who bring a variety of strengths to the position.

“This room, to me, in a different way, it’s deeper than I’ve ever had, top to bottom talent and guys that have been here. Which makes it fun, makes it unique,” said tight ends coach Brian Wozniak. “The last couple years you knew who the top guys are. This year, there might be more than two, might be three, might be four.”

Of course the unfortunate truth is that last year’s squad only had Musgrave for two games and he suffered a season-ending injury in the win over Fresno State, That allowed some younger players to step up earlier than they might have expected.

True freshman Jack Velling caught 16 passes last season, including three for touchdowns. He said he was more ready for action than he expected, for which he thanked Wozniak and Musgrave for helping him prepare.

This year the 6-foot-4 Seattle native wants to play a bigger role. He had to sit out spring drills because of a shoulder injury, but he stayed involved and took lots of what he called “mental reps.”

“This year, I’m more confident in the offense,” Velling said.

Velling is a natural pass catcher and Wozniak said his growth as a player depends on his improvement as a blocker.

“His big thing this offseason is we’ve talked about being a complete tight end," Wozniak said. "You’re not just a pass threat, you’re not out there to just catch a hundred balls. We want to be a complete tight end. We want to be a threat in the run game. The more we’re a threat in the run game the harder it is to defend us in the passing game.”

Junior Jake Overman is in the opposite position. He is an effective blocker who is working to be a better pass target.

They are joined by Jermaine Terry II, a transfer from California who has done a good job of picking up a new offense.

Wozniak said when Terry entered the transfer portal the coaching staff saw an opportunity to add a player who was a natural fit for their offense.

Wozniack described Terry as a “big physical guy," who wanted to play in a pro-style offense.

"He grew up in Richmond (California) so he’s kind of seen what the 49ers have done the past five years or so. He kind of fit what we do here,” Wozniak said.

The tight end corps also got a boost when redshirt senior Riley Sharp decided to move over from the defensive side of the ball.

Head coach Jonathan Smith has liked what he’s seen from the group through the first couple of weeks of training camp.

“I like that group. I do think we’ve got depth, we’ve got multiple guys to put in the game," Smith said. "Jack’s had a bunch of good catches out here, Overman’s steady Eddie, knows the thing inside and out. Jermaine and Riley Sharp had some catches (Tuesday). “We’ve got five, six guys I could see in the game in that room.”

That depth is important for Oregon State’s offensive system. Wozniak said that in the past three years the Beavers have been at or near the top of the Pac-12 Conference in the percentage of plays run with two tight ends on the field.

The Beavers aren’t limited in the way they use these tight ends, either. Sometimes they are aligned in a power formation and at other times they can split one of the tight ends wide in more of a receiving role. The dilemma for defenses is that even though they know there are two tight ends on the field, they do not know how they will be used.

“That’s always been our goal as a room," Wozniack said. "The more we can do, the harder it is to take us off the field. Whether that be we’re in 12 personnel and we look like it’s an 11 personnel set where we’re splitting out, or if we’re bringing it in tight and if they’re gonna play us in nickel personnel we’re gonna run the ball down their throat. That’s kind of always been our mentality and our guys have really grasped that.”